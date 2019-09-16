ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Two injured as train crashes into car in Järva County ({{commentsTotal}})

Scene of a crash between a car and a train in Türi Municipality on Monday morning. Sept. 16, 2019.
Photo: Scene of a crash between a car and a train in Türi Municipality on Monday morning. Sept. 16, 2019. Author: Olev Kenk/ERR
At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Monday, a passenger train crashed into a Renault vehicle at a level crossing lacking a crossing gate in Türi Municipality. Two passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries in the collision.

Spokespeople for the West Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told ERR that the two people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital to be examined.

"According to initial information, the crash occurred after a train en route from Viljandi to Tallinn crashed into a passenger vehicle at the Aljase railroad crossing after the latter disregarded the train's warnings to yield," Paide Police Station field manager Raimond Innos said.

Both the driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old man, and a 66-year-old passenger sustained injuries in the crash; both were taken to the hospital for examination.

The driver of the vehicle, who possessed the right to drive the category of vehicle in question, was sober at the time of the crash.

"According to the Renault driver's initial statements, he did not notice the oncoming train due to the bright sun shining into his eyes," Inno said.

"Despite the sun, drivers may not disregard the right of way at railroad crossings," he continued. "When the sun is low on fall mornings, drivers must be extra attentive and diligent in ensuring that the road is clear for a necessary maneuver or when crossing railroad tracks."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

crashestrain crashes


