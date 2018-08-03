Driver killed in collision between car, locomotive in Lääne-Viru County

The driver of a Volvo hit by a locomotive at an unregulated level railroad crossing in Lääne-Viru County's Kadrina Municipality, a 50-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital on Friday.

The emergency call centre received a call about the crash in Tirbiku at around 12:05 EEST. According to current information, the Volvo was crossing the tracks an unregulated railroad crossing when it drove in front of a locomotive moving toward Rakvere, a spokesperson for the East Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard (PPA) said.

As the gap between the oncoming locomotive and the vehicle was short and a locomotive's braking distance is long, the driver of the locomotive was unable to avoid colliding with the vehicle.

The 50-year-old man driving the vehicle sustained critical injuries in the collision, to which he succumbed while being transported to the hospital for treatmet. There were no other passengers in the vehicle. The identity of the driver is in the process of being determined.

A criminal investigation into the crash will be led by Viru District Prosecutor's Office and conducted by the East Prefecture of the PPA.