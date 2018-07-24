Man hit by train in Rapla County dies

A man hit by a train in Rapla County just after midday on Tuesday has died, according to the Estonian Police.

At about 12:25 EEST on Tuesday, a train traveling from Viljandi to Tallinn struck a man in Hertu village, approximately 2 km north of Keava Station, according to a police press release.

According to initial information, the driver of the train noticed someone moving on the tracks, sounded the whistle and braked, however it was not possible to stop the train quickly enough.

Anti Šapkin, field supervisor of Rapla Police Station, said that the more precise circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

"It isn't possible to stop a train that quickly," Šapkin said. "When moving near train tracks, pedestrians must ensure that there are no trains coming."