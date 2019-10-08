ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Increase of drivers damaging railway crossing barriers ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

Drivers and cyclists are increasingly ignoring barriers at railway level crossings leading to thousands of euros worth of damage and potential accidents.

ERR reported (link in Estonian) on Monday that so far this year there have been 59 incidents when there were only 68 in the whole of 2018. This increase is worrying officials and is one incident every four days.

Footage shown in a report by ETV's Aktuualne kaamera shows vehicles driving through the crossings as the barriers drop, knocking them to ground.

Estonian Railways safety manager Tarvi Viisalu says the damage is small if only the barrier is damaged, but can increase into the thousands if machinery is also broken. In extreme cases it could lead to a loss of life.

Viisalu said: "Unfortunately, it is as though the drivers at the level crossing do not see the red light as a red light, or do not consider it forbidden to cross, even when the train is approaching. The red lights start to flash but the drivers do not stop, stopping only when the barrier has physically fallen."

ERR reported the most incidents have been reported at Tondi crossing in Tallinn where it can happen several times a day. 

Over the next five years, there are plans to fit 107 railway crossing with barriers which will force drivers to stop when a train approaches, but it is not guaranteed these will completely stop accidents from occurring.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:05

Government does not have data on how many Estonians live abroad

18:47

DigiDocService for digital signatures to be phased out

18:17

What the papers say: China, kringling and rising postal prices

18:00

Riigikogu committee skeptical of idea to legalize cannabis

17:42

Bill to set R&D funding at 1 percent by 2022 passes first reading

17:20

Bill puts electric vehicles grant at €5,000

17:03

President strips medal from former ISS officer who spied for Russia

16:25

Cooperation agreement signed for Harju County unified transport system

15:59

Two Estonians standing trial in Finland's largest money laundering case

15:30

Estonia meets recycling target by changing calculation method

14:35

Seeder: Riigikogu to discuss amending presidential election procedure

14:03

No fraud at Taltech governance institute, says university's report

13:27

Increase of drivers damaging railway crossing barriers

12:56

Statistics: Finnish tourists increased in August

12:24

Paper: US, Baltics agree to protect energy infrastructure from cyberattacks

11:52

ISS detains suspects for unlawfully handling explosives

11:33

Prime minister in Afghanistan: Estonia helping to ensure stability

11:01

Gallery: Port of Tallinn's renovated D passenger terminal opens

10:27

Gallery: Javelin Silver medalist Magnus Kirt arrives home

09:42

Unions and employers hope to agree minimum wage by Oct. 23

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: