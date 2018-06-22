news

EVR Cargo rebrands itself as Operail

The new visual identity of Operail (formerly EVR Cargo).
The new visual identity of Operail (formerly EVR Cargo). Source: Operail
Estonian state-owned rail freight operator EVR Cargo on Friday began operating under the Operail brand.

The decision to change the company's name and visual identity were driven by the need to better reflect the nature of an international market-oriented logistics and transport company, according to a company press release.

"Freight transport was an essential part of EVR Cargo's identity, but has not been our only business direction for quite some time," said Operail CEO Raul Toomsalu. "Operail is constantly developing its three rail-based business directions: haulage, rolling stock rental, and rolling stock maintenance and modernisation. We are evolving into an internationally acclaimed logistics and transport company, and we are on the lookout for new growth opportunities.

Operail's symbol is a perpetuum mobile, which characterises the company's 150 years of railway experience and constant aspiration to improve. "Our slogan, 'Operail: More than railways,' means that we are oriented toward providing a customer-centric operative service spanning the entire chain of processes, as well as to its continuou development," Toomsalu added.

According to Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Operail Kuldar Leis, Operail is set to be profitable for the first time in several years, and has been earning a current profit since last November.

"Operail's goal is to become the preferred partner on both the North-South and East-West route," Leis explained. "This means that the company's goal moving forward is to grow as a service provider from the 1520mm gauge to also providing services on the 1435mm European gauge."

EVR Cargo has operated as a separate company after separating from the likewise state-owned Estonian Railways (EVR) in 2012. The company employs 670 people.

Estonia's railway history stretches back nearly 150 years, when the first railway line between Paldiski and St. Petersburg opened on 5 November, 1870.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

