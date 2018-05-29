news

Baltic railway leaders sign Amber Train agreement ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Estonian Railways, or EVR, is one of the larger Estonian state-owned companies.
Estonian Railways, or EVR, is one of the larger Estonian state-owned companies. Source: (Toomas Huik/Postimees/Scanpix)
Business

Estonian state-owned rail cargo operator EVR Cargo and the railway companies of Latvia and Lithuania signed an agreement in Tallinn on Tuesday on the establishment of a new regular Šeštokai-Riga-Tallinn freight transportation route, known as the Amber Train.

"Together with our Latvian and Lithuanian colleagues, we laid the foundation for a transport corridor that will enable for the transportation of goods from Western Europe to the Baltic countries and from there onto Finland as well based on a stable schedule," EVR Cargo CEO Raul Toomsalu told reporters on Tuesday. "Within the framework of this project we have also subjected our technical procedures to a critical review and optimised them, for example initiated a transition to electronic data exchange. This is a good foundation to be able to more effectively handle other freight flows in the future as well."

The cooperation agreement was signed on Tuesday by Toomsalu, Lithuanian Railways CEO Egidijus Lazauskas, LDz Cargo CEO Svetlana Berga, and LDz Logistika board member and Eduards Čerņavskis.

Lazauskas described the Amber Train as offering a fast, reliable and efficient rail link between Western and Northern Europe.

Čerņavskis, meanwhile, said that the Amber Train was a good example of the potential to initiate new projects with existing infrastructure. In the broad view, transportation of goods by rail allows for the reduction of the load on roads, while also allowing clients to use a single route to reach all three Baltic countries.

In the initial phase, the Amber Train, with a capacity of 62 units of 40-foot containers of will make one journey per week.

A train consisting of 43 container cars performed a test journey on the Šeštokai-Paldiski route in mid-April, carrying goods for the company Forwardis, a subsidiary of SNCF Logistics Group.

The intermodal Amber Train will transport freight on the 650-kilometer route from Šeštokai to Riga and from there on to Muuga, located just east of Tallinn. The route will be operated in Latvia by LDz Logistika and in Lithuania by that country's state-owned railway company.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

railcargoevr cargoamber train


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
29.05

Trump changes mind on Estonian war refugee son as US Ambassador to Estonia Updated

29.05

Ratas, Trudeau pave way for digital cooperation between Estonia, Canada

28.05

Expert: Savisaar not medically fit to stand trial

28.05

Kontaveit continues climb up world tennis rankings

28.05

Former Free Party leader to return to head up anti-corruption committee

28.05

Rein Kilk, other Pere chiefs found guilty of causing insolvency

28.05

Most of payroll gender pay gap inexplicable, according to Minister

28.05

Climatologist: Summery May heralds warm summer to come

BUSINESS
29.05

Seeder: We can't move forward with pulp mill plan in current form

29.05

Riigikogu confirms Laar as Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

29.05

Estonia's average monthly wage increases to €1,242

28.05

Simson to Cañete: Synchronisation should be done via two LitPol links

28.05

AirBaltic to purchase up to 60 new Bombardier jets

28.05

Rein Kilk, other Pere chiefs found guilty of causing insolvency

28.05

Linda Line to resume operations on Tallinn-Helsinki route by end of June

28.05

PERH, Apotheka dispute sees little progress over eight months

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Indrek Tarand

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

Nine years ago Indrek Tarand became an MEP after polling over 100,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now he wishes to return to his roots and join an Estonian party in the run up to the 2019 Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections. But which one? Everything will become clear in the Autumn, he tells ERR.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
29.05

Baltic railway leaders sign Amber Train agreement

29.05

Political deal on Baltic electricity synchronisation due in late June

29.05

Russian Embassy criticises Mikser's support of MH17 report

29.05

Eesti Energia acquires bio energy firm in third biggest Estonian deal ever

29.05

Seeder: We can't move forward with pulp mill plan in current form

29.05

Estonia should claim Gazprom damages says Reform Party leader

29.05

ERR at CyCon 2018: Former President Ilves, Facebook, Microsoft and more Updated

29.05

Riigikogu confirms Laar as Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

29.05

Trump changes mind on Estonian war refugee son as US Ambassador to Estonia Updated

29.05

Ratas, Trudeau pave way for digital cooperation between Estonia, Canada

29.05

Estonia's average monthly wage increases to €1,242

28.05

Expert: Savisaar not medically fit to stand trial

28.05

Simson to Cañete: Synchronisation should be done via two LitPol links

28.05

Kontaveit continues climb up world tennis rankings

28.05

AirBaltic to purchase up to 60 new Bombardier jets

28.05

Former Free Party leader to return to head up anti-corruption committee

28.05

Rein Kilk, other Pere chiefs found guilty of causing insolvency

28.05

Linda Line to resume operations on Tallinn-Helsinki route by end of June

28.05

Most of payroll gender pay gap inexplicable, according to Minister

28.05

PERH, Apotheka dispute sees little progress over eight months

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: