EVR Cargo to start transporting timber products from Tartu to Muuga

The Estonian state-owned rail freight operator EVR Cargo is to begin transporting the products of Southern Estonia's timber industry from the freight terminal in Tartu to the Port of Muuga, daily Postimees wrote.

"We are currently specifying the loading site in Tartu," EVR Cargo board chairman Raul Toomsalu said. "EVR Cargo is offering the customer a full service: it will take the empty container to the location of the goods, transport the container containing the goods to the railway loading site in Tartu and will also take the goods to the destination."

The products of Southern Estonia's timber industry — sawn timber and pellets, as well as grains — will be transported to the Port of Muuga in closed shipping containers. In Jõhvi, open containers will be filled with coal stock from the area's mines and fly ash from Eesti Enegia's power plants, which will be taken to the cutting areas of the State Forest Management Centre (RMK) for building access roads in Southern Estonia.

As one railway engine can transport up to 64 containers, there will be up to 1,000 additional runs of heavy goods vehicles to Tartu every month if the project is successful.

The rail freight operator is planning the annual revenue of the container train to be €1.5 million, and is to invest €400,000 in it.

EVR Cargo is an Estonian state-owned rail cargo operator whose core business areas include the carriage of goods, repair of railway engines and freight cars, as well as freight car rentals. The company's average number of employees in 2017 was 650. EVR Cargo finished the year 2017 with a net loss of €1.2 million.