Estonian tycoon: EVR Cargo anti-competitive, should be privatized or closed

State-owned hauliers EVR Cargo is anti-competitive and should be either privatized or closed down, according to Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovksi.

''There used to be many rail transit companies in Estonia, but EVR killed them all off,'' said Mr. Ossinovski in a recent interview with Estonian daily Postimees.

"The company itself is barely functioning today and will probably go bankrupt soon," he continued, pointing out that EVR Cargo amounted to a monopoly which is smothering the market.

Mr. Ossinovski stated that the only solution would be either to halt EVR Cargo's operations, or to privatize the company, whilst acknowledging that this was far from likely since current Estonian government are ''left-wing and want the state to own as much as possible.''

EVR Cargo is a nationally-owned freight rail operator whose core business areas are the transportation of goods, railway engine and rolling stock repair and maintenance, and leasing out of rolling stock. The company posted a loss of €1.2 million in 2017.

Oleg Ossinovski is an Estonian businessman whose main sphere of activity is in transit and rail solutions, principally via his companies Spacecom and Skinest Grupp.