ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Operail nine-month net profit totals €7.5 million, turnover €55 million ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Operail train.
Operail train. Source: Raul Mee/Operail
Economy

Estonian state-owned international logistics and transport company Operail saw record high earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of €13.2 million in the first three quarters of 2019, exceeding its results on year by 11 percent.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), meanwhile, grew by 12 percent on year to €8.3 million, with net profit up 3 percent on year to €7.5 million. The company's total turnover for the first nine months remained steady on year at €55 million, Operail said in a press release on Friday.

"We are pleased to note we have the capacity to grow even further, and that our profitability has improved greatly," Operail CEO Raul Toomsalu said. "Freight transport is currently problematic in Estonia, and therefore our strategy foresees profitable growth in export markets. Our concern is the constant increase of charges for the use of railroad infrastructure. This is our biggest expense item, and in very tight competition it is discouraging the entirety of Estonian transit in the long term."

Operail's wagon rental business, meanwhile, continues to see rapid growth, with the company's nine-month rental income increasing by almost one half to €9.2 million. According to Toomsalu, Operail's rolling stock includes over 3,500 wagons, over 2,150 units of which have been rented out.

According to Toomsalu, freight traffic volumes have shown a slight decreasing trend. In the first nine months of 2019, Operail carried 9.9 million tons of goods, down 1 percent on year.

"The rapidly growing wagon rental market compensates for the decline in freight volumes for us, but of course we are actively looking for solutions to bring more goods to the railroad," he explained. "In the first nine months of this year, we have greatly increased safety on the roads and have saved 5,800 trips by trucks, and have thereby brought an additional 68,000 tons of goods to the railroad."

The rail company is also developing innovations that will make a transport mode already significantly more environmentally friendly than road transport even more sustainable and efficient, the CEO noted, citing an LNG-powered locomotive project as an example.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

railoperail
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

LATEST NEWS
17:28

Tallinn Zoo and Tallinn Botanical Gardens getting major redevelopments

16:50

Centre Party Tartu deputy mayor to leave at year end

16:41

Mart and Matin Helme: Rural affairs minister subject of coordinated attack

16:13

Operail nine-month net profit totals €7.5 million, turnover €55 million

15:44

Jüri Ratas to meet with rural affairs minister Monday

15:13

Rural affairs minister's advisor steps down

14:42

Postimees to pay former journalists' court-ordered libel damages

14:14

Defense minister rejects French President Macron's NATO 'brain dead' claims

13:44

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 8-14

12:56

Haapsalu cancels fireworks display after dog-owner fears

12:14

Interior minister wants to hike third country labor minimum wage

11:22

Opinion: It all began in Gdansk

10:40

Coop Pank submits application to list on Tallinn Stock Exchange

10:12

Linnahall redevelopment discussions moving forward

09:43

Weekend temperatures to warm up following week of wintry mix

08:57

Opposition wants EKRE minister resignation over conflict of interest

08:35

178 entries submitted to Eesti Laul 2020 song contest

07.11

Circuit court upholds ruling making journalists responsible in false claims

07.11

Social affairs minister: Limit second pillar voluntary withdrawals

07.11

What the papers say: Alcohol restrictions, exchange students, reed crowns

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: