ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Operail invests €50 million in freight transport in Finland ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Operail
Operail Source: Raul Toomsalu / Operail
News

Estonian International transport and logistics company Operail has launched a subsidiary in Finland, Operail Finland Oy, and is investing €50 million to begin freight transport on Finnish railways.

Chairman of the Operail Management Board, Raul Toomsalu, said it is vital for the company to find new services, products and markets. "With the decisions in previous years, we already foresaw the diversification of markets and services. New business lines have made us profitable and we will continue this growth trend over the next years. The expansion in Finland is part of the company's long-term strategy."

Paul Lukka, member of the Management Board said: "Our company's extensive experience is playing an important role in the development of Operail's Finnish line."

Lukka, who has lived in Finland for over 16 years, sees Operail as being able to provide freight transport through high quality and reliable service, and thinks the company has great potential in the market.

Lukka confirmed that the company has been preparing to enter the Finnish market for almost a year now. "In the first phase, we will invest nearly 50 million euros for the acquisition of rolling stock and the creation of the necessary structure for the operation of the railway company in order to enter the market," said Lukka.

Operail is an international railway logistics and transport company whose main business lines are freight transport, wagon rental, and rolling stock maintenance and construction.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

operail


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:08

Müller addresses accusations of meddling in politics

14:37

British troops serving at Tapa receive threatening messages

14:04

MTA: Key to reducing agency labor tax fraud in government's hands

13:32

IMF raises Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent

12:58

Minister of Defence meets Estonian troops in Iraq

12:35

Gallery: Ratas meets with incoming President of the European Council

12:10

Airbaltic not to halt flights with A220 aircraft

11:49

Nearly 1,500 additional reservists summoned for snap exercise

11:10

Reinsalu speaks with Turkish foreign minister about situation in Syria

10:51

Operail invests €50 million in freight transport in Finland

10:25

Statistics: Gender pay gap present in all areas of Estonian economy

09:57

Tallinn, Tartu transport apps can be used in Helsinki from spring

08:39

August alcohol tax inflows up 13.5 percent on year

15.10

Expert: A new country can only be born at the expense of existing ones

15.10

Ex-minister Kuusik wants Ratas, Helmes to testify in damages claim

15.10

What the papers say: Pensions, stranded farmers, no pet cemetery for Tartu

15.10

Extraordinary €7 pension hike bill passes first reading in Riigikogu

15.10

Fingerprint and face recognition database postponed

15.10

Estonia ranks 17th in EU for gender equality

15.10

Kaljulaid invites Vladimir Putin to Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: