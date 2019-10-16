Operail invests €50 million in freight transport in Finland

Estonian International transport and logistics company Operail has launched a subsidiary in Finland, Operail Finland Oy, and is investing €50 million to begin freight transport on Finnish railways.

Chairman of the Operail Management Board, Raul Toomsalu, said it is vital for the company to find new services, products and markets. "With the decisions in previous years, we already foresaw the diversification of markets and services. New business lines have made us profitable and we will continue this growth trend over the next years. The expansion in Finland is part of the company's long-term strategy."

Paul Lukka, member of the Management Board said: "Our company's extensive experience is playing an important role in the development of Operail's Finnish line."

Lukka, who has lived in Finland for over 16 years, sees Operail as being able to provide freight transport through high quality and reliable service, and thinks the company has great potential in the market.

Lukka confirmed that the company has been preparing to enter the Finnish market for almost a year now. "In the first phase, we will invest nearly 50 million euros for the acquisition of rolling stock and the creation of the necessary structure for the operation of the railway company in order to enter the market," said Lukka.

Operail is an international railway logistics and transport company whose main business lines are freight transport, wagon rental, and rolling stock maintenance and construction.

