Operail introduces new freight operations management system

Estonian state-owned international transport and logistics company Operail is taking a major step forward in the digitization of rail freight transport with the introduction of a new freight operations management system.

"In the 21st century, information must be digital and move fast," said Operail board chairman Raul Toomsalu. "We are finally reaching a point in the railway sector where we can introduce information systems of the future which will make our operations significantly more efficient. It is clear hat we still have a long way to go, but the first steps have already been taken."

The company hopes to fully implement the new system in summer 2021.

Operail currently utilizes a variety of outdated information systems for managing its rail freight transport, and according to Toomsalu, it would be unreasonable to integrate these systems.

"With the new freight operations management system, we can consolidate our freight planning and management systems and create an integrated solution to provide better customer experience and increase rail freight efficiency," he explained.

As a result of an international procurement process, Operail partnered with CRX Software, a French company specializing in the design and development of freight operations management systems.

"RailCube, a CRX Software product, will enable us to digitize all the data that is currently exchanged on paper and streamline our work processes, which means that our engineers, wagon inspectors and maintenance workers will be using mobile devices more in their work," said Margus Õun, innovation manager at Operail. "We are probably the first railway company in the region to start using a freight operations management system, which is widely used in Western Europe."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!