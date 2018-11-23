news

Estonian Railways demanding €6.4 million from cargo operator Operail ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
C30-M locomotive rebuilt at the depot in Tapa.
C30-M locomotive rebuilt at the depot in Tapa. Source: Operail
Business

The Estonian state-owned railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways (EVR) has filed a lawsuit against the state-owned rail cargo operator Operail for €6.4 million in payments.

Operail finds the action for additional money to be ungrounded.

"We have been carrying freight on EVR infrastructure under valid agreements for nearly ten years," Operail CEO Raul Toomsalu said in a press release. "Invoices have always been paid by means of advance payments. The claim lodged against us today is incomprehensible and we consider it to be fully ungrounded."

He noted that the dispute involves an agreement on the use of railway infrastructure concluded six years ago, but added that the company cannot offer additional comments at this time as the court has accepted the action. 

EVR announced on its part that the action concerns the railway infrastructure fee for the past three years that EVR has partially not received.

"An audit of accounts revealed that Operail has not paid in recent years the fee for the use of the railway for all services used," EVR CEO Erik Laidvee said.

He explained that the portion not paid by Operail is the standing cost portion of the fee for unladen locomotive journeys, which is set forth in law and has been endorsed by the Technical Regulatory Authority.

Laidvee noted that other carriers have paid the standing cost portion in full.

According to the railway infrastructure company, the filing of the lawsuit was preceded by negotiations lasting several months, and the amount due but left unpaid is €6.1 million euros.

Operail, which until June 2018 operated under the EVR Cargo brand, is an Estonian state-owned railway company whose primary business areas include freight transport, locomotive and wagon maintenance and construction, and rolling stock rental. The company employs 680 people.

Operail has been operating as a standalone company following its separation from the state-owned Estonian Railways in 2012.

Both companies are fully state-owned entities in the area of government of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. 

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian railwaysoperail


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

UN MIGRATION COMPACT TRIGGERS GOVERNMENT CRISIS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
22.11

Constitution transcends government, says MP involved in its birth

22.11

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs

22.11

Government opts to support Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

22.11

Mikser updates government on current status of Brexit negotiations

22.11

2019 state budget passes second reading in the Riigikogu

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

21.11

Juhan Kivirähk: Politicians credibility main consideration for voters

21.11

Culture minister makes clean sweep of Eesti Kontsert board

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
22.11

Government opts to support Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

22.11

OECD sets 2019 economic growth at 3.5%

21.11

Danske whistleblower lawyer invited to testify before European Parliament

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

21.11

HKScan, Rakvere Farmid seeking over €4.8 million from Teet Soorm

21.11

Prosecutor to call some 100 witnesses in Port of Tallinn trial

21.11

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels

21.11

Transferwise joins instant payments system via Bank of Lithuania

Culture
2019 Elections
EKRE chairman Mart Helme. 3 October 2018.

Helme: EKRE weighing no-confidence motions against Mikser, Ratas

Chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Mart Helme said on Friday that a possible motion of no confidence against Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) will depend on developments in the Riigikogu on Monday. He noted, however, that the party has also considered filing a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) as well.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:10

Legal clarity yet to be reached on Abkhazian-Estonian citizenship issue

15:21

Helme: EKRE weighing no-confidence motions against Mikser, Ratas

14:39

Estlink 1 cable out of service since early November

13:37

Sten Tamkivi: Behind every migrant stat lies a human being, not a threat

12:53

Ratas in Prague: Czech interested in our e-services, we in their e-commerce

11:51

RIA: Estonian businesses not prepared for new ID card

10:42

Reform wants to rule out Riigikogu support for UN migration pact

09:34

SDE board confirms Raik as candidate for Minister of the Interior

08:56

Estonian Railways demanding €6.4 million from cargo operator Operail

22.11

EKRE wants referendum on UN migration compact

22.11

Ratas to visit Prague, attend Czech-Estonian digital conference

22.11

SEB lowers 2019 economic growth forecast to 3%

22.11

Constitution transcends government, says MP involved in its birth

22.11

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs

22.11

Government opts to support Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

22.11

Government still living one day at a time, says Ossinovski

22.11

Mikser updates government on current status of Brexit negotiations

22.11

President not to attend UN General Assembly to vote on migration pact

22.11

2019 state budget passes second reading in the Riigikogu

22.11

OECD sets 2019 economic growth at 3.5%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: