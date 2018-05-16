news

Cable fire interrupts train service to Tartu ({{commentsTotal}})

"No trains today" Source: Madis Hindre/ERR
Trains stood still on Wednesday afternoon after a fire in the signal box of Tartu railway station. Emergency services were informed of the incident at 15:16 local time, the Rescue Board expected to have the situation under control by 17:00.

The cable fire damaged the signal system of the station. The situation is currently affecting trains into and out of Tartu. Replacement buses have been announced for the Valga-Tartu and Tartu-Tallinn connections.

According to Eesti Raudtee's director of communications, Monika Kaljusaar, the fire has been put out. Nobody was injured. Staff present in the building at the time of the incident was evacuated.

Kaljusaar commented that if the signal system on the whole is damaged, delays and cancelled trains will likely also be an issue tomorrow.

According to passenger train operator Elron, operations in and around Tartu currently aren't possible.

Several connections are late, for example train no. 212 from Tallinn to Tartu, which has been stuck in Tabivere since the fire occurred.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

tartuelroneesti raudtee


Estonia at 100
The Free Party elected Andres Herkel chairman on Saturday. May 12, 2018.

Herkel elected Free Party chair

Former Free Party chairman Andres Herkel was once again elected chairman of the opposition party with 128 votes at Saturday's general meeting.

