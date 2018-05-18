Tartu rail traffic to remain affected through weekend by Wednesday fire

A cable fire in Tartu Railway Station's signal box that ground rail traffic to and through the city to a halt on Wednesday will continue to affect rail travel in the region through at least Monday, passenger rail service operator Elron announced on Friday.

Some departures on the Tallinn-Tartu-Tallinn route will be served by shuttle buses between Tartu and Tabivere, which may cause delays. the 15:14 EEST train to Tallinn was also delayed by 19 minutes en route to the capital city.

Elron has published adjusted schedules through Monday, 21 May inclusive. The company has requested that travellers check for up-to-date info on the Elron homepage.

Shuttle buses serving parts of the route on some departures are unable to accommodate bicycles.

On Wednesday afternoon, emergency services were informed of a fire in the signal box of Tartu Railway Station at 15:16, as a result of which all rail service to and through Tartu was brought to a standstill.

The cable fire damaged the station's signaling system. Shuttle buses were ordered to serve Elron's Valga-Tartu and Tartu-Tallinn connections, and the station switched to manual operation of the signalling system, which will remain in use until the automatic system can be restored.