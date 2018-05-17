news

Tallinn-Tartu rail service remains affected by Wednesday fire

A shuttle bus in front of Tartu Railway Station on Wednesday. May 16, 2018.
A shuttle bus in front of Tartu Railway Station on Wednesday. May 16, 2018. Source: Madis Hindre/ERR
Rail service to and through Tartu remains heavily affected on Thursday following a signal box fire in Tartu that brought all rail service to a halt on Wednesday afternoon. Many connections are being partially served by shuttle buses, and one morning train has already experienced a half-hour delay.

On Thursday, the 6:15 and 10:06 a.m. departures from Tallinn are to be served by a shuttle bus between Tabivere and Tartu, as are the 8:42, 12:06 and 13:30 departures from Tartu.

Shuttle buses serving the Tabivere-Tartu section of the route on local trains will stop in Kärkna ("Kärkna" bus stop) and Tabivere (intersection of Jaama and Pärna Streets).

The 8:42 a.m. train from Tartu was also delayed for 30 minutes in Jõgeva in connection with the infrasructure issues caused by Wednesday's fire, according to an announcement on the Elron homepage.

On Wednesday afternoon, emergency services were informed of a fire in the signal box of Tartu Railway Station at 3:16 p.m., as a result of which all rail service to and through Tartu was brought to a standstill.

The cable fire damaged the station's signaling system. Shuttle buses were ordered to serve Elron's Valga-Tartu and Tartu-Tallinn connections.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

