news

Repairs to Tartu rail signalling system to take months, cost millions ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Tartu Railway Station. Wednesday, 16 May, 2018.
Tartu Railway Station. Wednesday, 16 May, 2018. Source: Madis Hindre/ERR
News

A week after a cable fire in Tartu that brought all rail service on the route to a standstill last Wednesday, railway signalling at Tartu Railway Station continues to operate half automatically, half manually. Full repairs, including the ordering of replacement relays, are now expected to take months to complete and cost millions of euros.

Estonian Railways (EVR) CEO Erik Laidvee told ERR's radio news that an expert fire analysis is still underway, but the fire was likely caused by an electrical short in the station's signal box. "A cable apparently caught fire and it spread from there," he added.

In the days immediately following the fire, criticism was widespread regarding a lack of information as well as over the fact that both passengers and Elron, the passenger rail operator, alike were unaware of what had happened or what to do going forward.

Laidvee admitted that the company could have done a better job of keeping everyone informed, adding that partially to blame was the fact that the room where the fire broke out could only be accessed 24 hours later, before which it was unknown exactly what had happened.

By Monday night, the station operator was able to return to their post.

"We restored a sort of half-manual, half-automatic operation so that we can direct switches from the station building as well," the CEO explained. "We are getting more and more crossings back online as well. The last crossing should be working again by 31 May."

Restoring the entire system, however, will still take months. "We are implementing a temporary solution that will allow us to operate," Laidvee said. "In order to restore fully automated functionality, the plant will essentially have to produce all new relay cubicles as well as relays themselves for us. This will all really take time."

How much this will all end up costing is currently difficult to say, but according to the CEO, the total will be in the millions of euros. "These things are very expensive," he noted.

EVR's investment plans include replacing relays with microprocessor-based control systems, but considering the scope of Estonia's entire railway system, this process could take up to ten years to complete.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian railwaysrailtransportelrontartu railway stationsignal box fire


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
22.05

Poroshenko: Estonia has provided Ukraine with over €10 million in aid

22.05

Estonian parliamentary committee on visit to Georgia

22.05

2017 registered deaths up 1.1% in Estonia

22.05

Estonian Secretary of State to step down by year end

22.05

Estonian President's Ukraine visit to include Donbass region

22.05

Expert: France appreciates Estonia's contributions to Operation Barkhane

22.05

Centre Party's Toom announces ethics code, wishes to maintain party unity

22.05

Sweden issues pamphlet advising civilians on what to do in event of war

BUSINESS
21.05

Unemployment fund to dedicate €11m over four years to language training

21.05

Industrial output in Estonia up since last year

18.05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

17.05

Enterprise Estonia posts €756,000 net gain for 2017

17.05

Estonian government endorses organic area targets for 2021

17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

16.05

Palo: Training Estonian workers priority in ICT sector

16.05

SEB leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5 percent

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:57

Estonian President in Ukraine: Combating corruption requires political will

16:03

Repairs to Tartu rail signalling system to take months, cost millions

15:05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

13:54

Kaljulaid, Ukrainian prime minister discuss geopolitical, economic issues

12:51

Tallink to list on Helsinki Stock Exchange

11:49

Moscow: Border treaty won't be ratified if Estonia doesn't change conduct

10:46

Party mates demand Kiisler's resignation as environment minister

09:52

Mikser in Brussels, to meet with Belgian foreign minister

08:50

Minister: Pulp mill plan procedure has only just begun

22.05

Poroshenko: Estonia has provided Ukraine with over €10 million in aid

22.05

Estonian parliamentary committee on visit to Georgia

22.05

2017 registered deaths up 1.1% in Estonia

22.05

Estonian Secretary of State to step down by year end

22.05

Estonian President's Ukraine visit to include Donbass region

22.05

Expert: France appreciates Estonia's contributions to Operation Barkhane

22.05

Prisma to switch two more Tallinn locations to 24-hour schedule

22.05

Centre Party's Toom announces ethics code, wishes to maintain party unity

22.05

Sweden issues pamphlet advising civilians on what to do in event of war

22.05

Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in residential area of Tallinn

22.05

Ministry confirms Anvelt Estonian citizen by birth

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: