Elron's May ticket revenue up 27% on year

Eesti Liinirongid AS, the Estonian state-owned company operating domestic passenger trains under the Elron brand, saw its ticket revenue grow 27% on year to €1.4 million in May.

Boardings registered during the month numbered 724,000, 9% more than in May 2017, the company said on Tuesday.

"In addition to our continuous and determined efforts to win the trust of clients, as well as fine weather, high fuel prices and a general trend towards more environmentally friendly attitudes have definitely been conducive to the growth in passenger numbers," Elron sales and marketing manager Ronnie Kongo said in a press release.

According to Kongo, the number of boardings in the first five months of 2018 has exceeded on-year figures by more than 250,000.

"The growing popularity of rail travel is putting our fleet of trains to the test and clearly demonstrates that the decision to buy additional trains can no longer be delayed," Kongo said.

He said that also this year, Elron has increased the numbers of departures on the Viljandi and Pärnu routes. The company is working on a plan to acquire additional trains and increase the number of departures on its Tartu, Narva and Viljandi routes.

Eesti Liinirongid AS operates diesel and electric trains on all of Estonia's domestic passenger train routes. In 2017, boardings numbered 7.3 million and 99.15% of Elron trains operated on schedule.