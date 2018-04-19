Elron's March ticket revenue grows 15 percent to €1.2 million

The ticket revenue of Eesti Liinirongid AS, the Estonian state-owned operator of passenger trains operating under the Elron brand, increased 15 percent on year to €1.2 million in March.

The number of boardings in March totaled 635,000, up four percent from March 2017, the company said on Thursday.

The Elron routes with the highest passenger numbers last month were Tallinn-Paldiski with 122,000 boardings, Tallinn-Riisipere with 91,000 boardings, Tallinn-Tartu with 90,000 boardings, Tallinn-Aegviidu with 75,000, and Tallinn-Keila with 40,000 boardings.

Elron registered more than 7.3 million boardings in 2017, with passenger numbers increasing eight percent and ticket revenue nine percent on year to €13.2 million.