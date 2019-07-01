ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tartu city bus system gets complete overhaul ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
{{1561964820000 | amCalendar}}
One of the new Tartu city buses
One of the new Tartu city buses Source: Kuvatõmmis/Tartu LV
News

Tartu city has had a complete overhaul of its public transport service. Starting Monday, the new network consists of 13 bus routes, along with two night bus routes. A total of 64 new low-floor, air-conditioned buses are being rolled out by AS GoBus, which will service the route, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

New ticketing systems are also in place, with validators on board buses where hourly tickets with a pre-paid card can be bought.

The new network differs from its predecessor significantly in terms of routes, number of lines and frequency of services, and has been rationalized by providing fewer lines, but with a greater frequency and better interconnectedness, Tartu City Government said.

Buses will run on the major routes every 10-20 minutes, which means popular intersection stops will be serviced once every few minutes, by different lines.

The revised schedules should cut out the stacking up of buses on the same line arriving at a stop at the same time, and is more user-friendly with lines running in both directions on the same route, rather than the more circuitous routes that had existed previously. A new ring-route stops at all the major points in the city, and the existing popular number 6 bus has been retained.

The new buses come in two varieties: a 12-meter vehicle, carring 27 seated passengers and room for 52 to stand, with larger, 18-meter buses accomodating just over 40 seated passengers and close to 100 standing. Both types have low-floors for ease of access.

Ticket and pricing details

Current travel cards are still valid, but have to be registered on each journey; hourly bus tickets can now also be bought via a contact-less bank card. To avoid double-payment, these must be removed from bags, wallets etc. and swiped separately.

In addition, QR tickets are available from Monday, July 1, which can be registered with either a smart device or a printed ticket.

Price changes are reportedly minimal – the old one-way price of €0.83 now constitutes that for an hourly ticket, with the student price for same being €0.51. The hourly tickets supersede the old one-way ticket, speeding up the process as drivers no longer will have to issue these.

It will still be possible to buy a ticket from the driver, but these will now cost €2 as opposed to the former €1.50 price tag.

A total of 27 new busstops are being introduced, with 10 former stops being removed from routes, and 33 being renamed, but remaining in their existing location. Previously, there had been several busstops in the city which bore more than one name.

The new busstops and designs were drawn up by Disainiosakond OÜ, OÜ b210 and designer Veiko Liis, following a 2018 competition for the contract.

Graphic designs on the buses themselves were created by Karilin Tõnisoja, in conjunction with the Pallas University of Applied Sciences in Tartu, and feature well-known buildings in the city.

Further information (in Estonian - the English language page on Tartu's city government page has yet to be updated) is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tartupublic transport in estoniatartu city governmenttartu public transport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
10:52

Tartu city bus system gets complete overhaul Updated

10:47

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

09:26

Traditional family rights group demands return of Tarand compensation money

30.06

Reinsalu: Cybersecurity cooperation of Estonia, US reached new level

29.06

Kross false claim charge one of around 100 to occur each year, PPA says

29.06

Simson EU Commission candidate despite Juncker objections

29.06

US command ship arrives in Estonia after Baltops 2019 exercise

29.06

President: Estonians should think, behave as global nation

Opinion
16:02

ESTO 2019 Global Estonians conference takes place Tuesday

15:01

Two men detained in alleged youth burning murder

14:16

Defence League volunteers join NATO troops in first-of-a-kind exercise

13:28

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

13:24

Opinion: Mary Kross case product of election-season virtue signalling mania Updated

Business
28.06

Government: All passenger train railroads to be electrified by 2028

27.06

Bank of Estonia: Borrowing slightly more expensive in 2019

27.06

Ratas: Excise duty debate across Baltic states, Finland would make sense

27.06

Nordica to get new CEO, aims include consolidation, new business strategy

26.06

Apple Pay now available in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:33

Strawberry season productive so far, but prices unlikely to fall further

16:24

Anett Kontaveit through to Wimbledon second round Updated

16:02

ESTO 2019 Global Estonians conference takes place Tuesday

15:01

Two men detained in alleged youth burning murder

14:16

Defence League volunteers join NATO troops in first-of-a-kind exercise

13:28

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

13:24

Opinion: Mary Kross case product of election-season virtue signalling mania Updated

12:16

Nordica sees €5.4 million loss despite turnover, passenger and flight rises

11:32

Monday marks income tax payments, refunds deadline for individuals

10:52

Tartu city bus system gets complete overhaul Updated

10:47

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

09:26

Traditional family rights group demands return of Tarand compensation money

30.06

Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

30.06

Reinsalu: Cybersecurity cooperation of Estonia, US reached new level

29.06

Kross false claim charge one of around 100 to occur each year, PPA says

29.06

Simson EU Commission candidate despite Juncker objections

29.06

US command ship arrives in Estonia after Baltops 2019 exercise

29.06

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

29.06

President: Estonians should think, behave as global nation

29.06

Epp Mäe clinches wrestling bronze at European Games

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: