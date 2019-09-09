ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Electric bus connecting Tartu bus, train stations replaced with gas bus ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The electric bus served Tartu's number 25 bus from September 2018 through August 2019.
The electric bus served Tartu's number 25 bus from September 2018 through August 2019. Source: Ove Maidla
News

Following the conclusion of a year-long pilot project financed by the EU, the electric bus serving the number 25 line connecting Tartu Bus Station and Tartu Railway Station introduced in September 2018 was replaced with a gas bus on Sept. 1. Over the past year, the free bus saw a total ridership of approximately 90,000.

The goal of the project was to determine the efficacy of using electric buses on urban routes, taking into account electricity consumption, charging logistics, ease of use as well as technical durability, the Tartu City Government said on Monday.

"We proved that an electric bus can operate well and efficiently under our conditions," Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform) said, deeming the pilot project a success. "The main issue and concern requiring a solution is the correct planning of charging infrastructure and the availability of sufficient electrical capacity."

Tamm noted that the operating costs for an electric bus are lower, for example, than those of a diesel or gas bus, but admitted that the higher acquisition cost currently makes using an electric bus more expensive.

Nonetheless, rider feedback was positive. "We also received positive feedback from users, who greatly appreciated the smooth movement and low noise level of the bus," he added.

Number 25 to remain through end of year

According to Jaanus Tamm, a project manager with the Tartu City Government, the city considers it important to ensure a good direct connection between its bus and railway stations that allows travelers to quickly and conveniently reach the train from the city center and vice versa.

"Even though a slight reduction in passenger numbers was seen on this line due to the entry into service of the new urban network on Sept. 1, we decided to keep it running at least through the end of the year, at which point we will analyze the use of the line and decide whether to continue operating it over a longer period of time," Tamm said.

The electric bus was introduced to Tartu's public transport network on Sept. 3, 2018, in a pilot project implemented within the framework of the Baltic Sea Region program BSR Electric. Regular service on the number 25 line was financed in part by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

As the pilot concluded on Aug. 30, a gas bus took over service of the line on Sept. 1.

Change in route cutting out Ihaste, Annelinn

In connection with a lack of passengers traveling from the districts of Ihaste and Annelinn to the morning trains to Tallinn, beginning Monday, the number 25 bus will no longer serve these districts in the morning; the route will begin at Tartu Bus Station instead.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tartupublic transport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
08.09

SDE: Demolition of Estonian pension system must be stopped

08.09

Gallery: Thousands of runners take part in Tallinn Marathon

08.09

Chinese embassy: Media should support relations between China and Estonia

07.09

Finance ministry rejects economic affairs ministry biofuel legal amends

07.09

Ministry forecasts 2.2 percent GDP growth ahead of state budget finalizing

Opinion
Business
04.09

Chief financial officer latest Nordica casualty

04.09

Audit Office: State must consider options in Saaremaa/Hiiumaa ferry service

03.09

Estonia's 2018 financial statements accurate, says audit office

03.09

Tallinna Vesi applies to Competition Authority for 20 percent tariff cut

03.09

ID Global Solutions awarded Estonian passport contract from 2021

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:36

Heritage board rejects permanent roof plans for Pirita Convent

16:06

Speaker calls for restraint at opening of parliamentary session

15:23

Ministry of Finance forecasting €69 million more tax revenue for 2019

14:35

Pensions to increase by eight percent in April 2020

13:47

Electric bus connecting Tartu bus, train stations replaced with gas bus

13:04

Daily: Simson likely to be offered European commissioner for energy

12:11

Finance Minister: €50 million needs to be cut from budget

11:45

Finance Ministry forecast economic growth of 3.3 percent

10:54

Latvian police arrest man after suspected armed robbery in Võru county

10:10

Grape growers expecting good harvest after warm summer

09:24

Section of reconstructed Reidi Road opens for first time

08:15

Riigikogu autumn session starts on Monday

08.09

Daily: China's state-owned newspaper criticizes Baltic states

08.09

Gallery: Tallinn Marathon winners celebrate

08.09

SDE: Demolition of Estonian pension system must be stopped

08.09

Gallery: Thousands of runners take part in Tallinn Marathon

08.09

Chinese embassy: Media should support relations between China and Estonia

07.09

Gallery: Autum 10-km race a warmer for Sunday's marathon

07.09

Gallery: Helicopter or plane? A bit of both, as US V-22 flies over Tallinn

07.09

Finance ministry rejects economic affairs ministry biofuel legal amends

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: