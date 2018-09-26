news

Tartu to begin offering free express bus service to city airport in October ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The electric bus is already serving a new free route connecting Tartu's city centre to Tartu Railway Station.
The electric bus is already serving a new free route connecting Tartu's city centre to Tartu Railway Station. Source: (Ove Maidla/City of Tartu)
News

On 1 October, a free express bus will begin operating between Tartu Airport and the city of Tartu, serving the passengers of late-night arrivals to and early-morning departures from the airport.

The bus route, which will be served by an electric bus, will begin and end by Annelinna Centre, at Kalda tee 43, according to a city government press release.

According to Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform) the City of Tartu already began looking into the possibility of restoring bus service beteween the airport and the city this spring.

"After the private company ended their door-to-door bus service for air travellers, we began considering various opportunities for how to resolve the situation," Tamm said. "In the coming months, we would like to test how travellers begin using the express bus connecting the city and the airport. Since have recently brought an electric bus to Tartu, within the framework of an external project, which travels between the railway station and the bus station, we have an excellent opportunity to provide service to air travellers with the same bus."

According to the deputy mayor, a decision will be made regarding the continued operation of the express line this December, depending on traveller interest and average occupancy rates.

Bus to serve late-night arrivals, early-morning departures

In the morning, the Airport Express bus will depart Annelinna Keskus at 4:05 EEST, and travel to the airport via Eeden, Atlantis, Kaubamaja, Kaare and Karete stops, arriving at Lennujaam at approximately 4:35.

Returning from the airport, the bus will depart from Lennujaam at approximately 1:15, and travel tot he city via Karete, Kaare, Kesklinn and Eeden stops, arriving at Annelinna Keskus at approximately 1:46. The bus may depart Tartu Airport slightly off-schedule, as the bus will depart the airport once all passengers have exited the airport.

The Airport Express will be operated by AS Sebe, with whom a contract for services was concluded this month for the electric bus line that began operating between Tartu Bus Station and Tartu Railway Station.

The electric bus pilot project is being implemented within the framework of the Baltic Sea Region programme BSR electric, and regular services are being financed in part from the European Regional Development Fund.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tartutartu airportpublic transport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:23

Gallery: Ratas sees off Pope Francis at Tallinn Airport Updated

09:06

Pope in Estonia: Abuse scandals driving people away from Church

25.09

Reform submits bill to reduce alcohol duties Updated

25.09

EKRE and SDE both rise in support, no chance of coalition partnership

25.09

Gallery: Thousands gather at Freedom Square for Holy Mass Updated

25.09

Researchers find last bunker of alleged last Forest Brother

25.09

Pope Francis: Estonia a land of memory, fruitfulness

25.09

President Kaljulaid: Hiding from world's problems makes no one stronger

FEATURE
BUSINESS
23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

22.09

Browder: British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks

21.09

Denmark reopens Danske money laundering probe, UK launches related probe

20.09

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

20.09

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Mart Helme on ''Live from the News Building'' on Wednesday.

EKRE leader on education, Russian votes and possible coalition partners

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leader Mart Helme stated on Wednesday a willingness to be in government with either Reform or Centre, albeit with strings attached. He also spoke on topics affecting the Russian-speaking populace: education and Estonian-Russian relations, as well as potential EKRE Russian-speaking voters.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
17:16

Kaljulaid to UNGA: Small countries have no time for small objectives

17:08

EKRE leader on education, Russian votes and possible coalition partners

16:22

9 copyright societies suing state for €42 million, Reinsalu hopes to settle

15:19

Tartu to begin offering free express bus service to city airport in October

14:24

State budget: Monthly child support to rise

13:40

Estonian government approves €11.3 billion 2019 state budget

12:31

Blackstone planning to exit Luminor in 4-7 years

11:34

Mikser: Trump's speech at UN General Assembly matched expectations

10:27

Four await extradition to US in DEA-exposed drug, money laundering ring

09:23

Gallery: Ratas sees off Pope Francis at Tallinn Airport Updated

09:06

Pope in Estonia: Abuse scandals driving people away from Church

08:48

Win a tablet: Vikerraadio's European Day of Languages quiz

25.09

Reform submits bill to reduce alcohol duties Updated

25.09

EKRE and SDE both rise in support, no chance of coalition partnership

25.09

Gallery: Thousands gather at Freedom Square for Holy Mass Updated

25.09

Researchers find last bunker of alleged last Forest Brother

25.09

Pope Francis: Estonia a land of memory, fruitfulness

25.09

President Kaljulaid: Hiding from world's problems makes no one stronger

25.09

Gallery: Pope Francis' visit through the eyes of spectators

25.09

Gallery: President Kaljulaid receives Pope Francis at Kadriorg

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: