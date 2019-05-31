ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Bolt launches cross-border service in Valga/Valka ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
Bolt taxi-hailing app.
Bolt taxi-hailing app. Source: ERR
Taxi-hailing app firm Bolt, formerly Taxify, has launched a cross-border service in the Estonian and Latvian border towns of Valga/Valka, bringing the number of Estonian towns the company operates in to 15.

Valga, and its larger neighbor Valka, on the Latvian side of the border, have a combined population of 17,000. The two town centers are just 10 minutes' drive apart, BNS reports.

Since both Estonia and Latvia are in the Schengen Zone of free movement, there are no border controls to negotiate.

"Valga/Valka is the first place where we are launching a cross-border service, as these towns are so closely connected with each other, journeys can be started on either side of the border," Aleksei Kolesnikov, chief executive of Bolt Estonia, said in a press release.

Bolt's starting fee in Valga is €2.50, the price per kilometer is €0.59 cents and the price per minute €0.13, with a minimum ride fare of €3.00.

Bolt is also encouraging new drivers in the region to sign up.

"If there are people living around Valga who have a car, and would like to earn some additional money by driving, joining our platform is simple. You simply need to go through a short training session and complete the necessary documents online," Kolesnikov said.

Bolt currently operates in over 30 countries worldwide.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

taxifyvalgaboltestonian startupstaxi hailing apps


