ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Sharing economy exempt from labor taxes due to past decision ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Food courier.
Food courier. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The decision of the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) not to require Uber to pay labor taxes on the income of its drivers in 2015 has sowed confusion as concerns labor taxes in other areas of sharing economy.

Executive manager of Finnish delivery service Wolt in Estonia Liis Ristal was very surprised to hear that Estonian competitor Bolt does not pay labor taxes on the income of its couriers," Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reports. (Link in Estonian)

"The tax board has made an exception for ridesharing platforms by arbitrarily circumventing the law. Instructions on the agency's website read that private drivers who make a few isolated trips that cannot be seen as business activity must declare income in their tax returns and pay income tax," Reform Party MP, former head of the board Aivar Sõerd told the paper.

The board's previous head Marek Helm told EPL that when the ridesharing platform Uber first started in Estonia in 2015, it was agreed a simple way would be found for drivers to report their income to the board and pay income tax.

Helm said the because the first ride-hailing drivers did it on the side and tax revenue from traditional taxi drivers was modest, it was decided the state would have nothing to lose by supporting a new sharing economy company in that ridesharing drivers would not have to pay social tax.

These days, the MTA finds that because offering taxi services through IT platforms is business activity, the service provider must decide which form of enterprise they want to use and pay taxes accordingly.

"People who work through sharing economy do not have a choice of whether to pay or not – in most cases, it constitutes business activity. And an entrepreneur must pay their own taxes as they can also declare expenses. In other words, the company that makes payments to drivers cannot correctly calculate their tax burden," Evelyn Liivamägi from the board's taxes department said on the "Vikerhommik" radio program on Monday morning.

"Rather, we are moving toward everyone active in sharing economy choosing a correct form of taxation. With entrepreneurs acting like entrepreneurs instead of an individual who fails to declare income. When sharing economy first appeared – there were no enterprise accounts then – taxation was so unrealistic that no one would have complied, which is when we allowed these platforms to send in income tax return data. However, this data has dried up over the years, with people choosing the correct form of taxation, which in this case – the example of Bolt in this article – is business and calls for different kind of taxation," Liivamägi said.

EPL notes, however, that while an ordinary salaried worker has taxes deducted from pay before they receive it, things are different for ride-hailing drivers, and the state misses out on tax revenue provided they do not know how or choose not to declare income.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

sharing economytax and customs boardboltwolt
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:19

New Tartu coalition agreement signed

13:51

EKRE wants new university funding model

13:20

Health Board: Ads for medications often mislead people

12:47

Sharing economy exempt from labor taxes due to past decision

12:13

Statistics: Trade in 2019 steady on year

11:46

Tartu plans to expand smart bike cycle network

11:19

Martin Helme: No need to fear sudden land tax increase in coming years

10:42

Estonian artist's exhibition about city of evacuated people from Chernobyl

10:22

80 Tartu hospital doctors sign joint appeal to minister, mayor, rector

09:51

3.8 million tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2019

09:16

Storm winds leave thousands without power

08:53

Interior minister meets high-level law enforcement officials on US trip

08:24

Women's epee team knocked out in Barcelona quarter finals

09.02

Low pressure area brings strong winds to islands overnight Sunday

09.02

In case you missed it, Monday, February 3- Sunday, February 9

09.02

Estonia loses Fed Cup Ukraine encounter

09.02

Politicians react to MEP's calls to remove disloyal diplomats

09.02

Katrina Lehis wins Barcelona individual Epee world championship round

08.02

Number of UK Estonian e-residents triples following Brexit

08.02

Study: Estonian pensioners have highest poverty risk in EU

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: