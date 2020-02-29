ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tax board having difficulty giving away clothes for free ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
A selection of Klementi clothing inventory held by the MTA since the company went bankrupt 9 years ago.
A selection of Klementi clothing inventory held by the MTA since the company went bankrupt 9 years ago. Source: ERR
News

The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) is having difficulty finding takers for a free consignment of clothes dating back to the bankruptcy nine years ago of Klementi, Estonia's oldest clothes-maker, according to a report on current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Friday night.

According to a report, improvements in standards of living have meant that people no longer want free clothes, with blouses and dresses numbering some 10,000 which had been kept in MTA storage warehouses up to now, going without a home.

"At the end of last year, AS Schenker asked for the goods left in the customs warehouse to go to the state, an offer which, once we had reviewed the goods, we decided to accept them," said Arvids Tisler, Treasury Chief at the MTA.

The clothes, inventory the MTA took on after Klement went bankrupt, were offered to municipalities for free distribution to both orphanages and others in need, but only eight municipalities took the MTA up on the offer, meaning the bulk of the items, or around 9,000, may well have to be destroyed. Nevertheless, the MTA had never had to redistribute such a volume of clothing in the past.

On the question of whether another issue was the clothes had simply become dated, Tisler said that many had still been seen as attractive to the municipalities which expressed an interest, with woolen sweaters and tops a particular draw.

The MTA redistributing surplus goods has happened before, Tisler went on.

"Last year, we distributed bicycles to those in need, and we were able to hand out over 100 of them to families in need. We also distributed heating fuel some time ago," he added.

In the case of the clothing, this is to be redistributed by those local municipalities, and any other organizations such as not-for-profits, which have taken the MTA up on the offer.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

mtaklementiclothesclothing distribution
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:03

Tartu University Hospital department head charged with bribe-taking

18:23

Industry association: Lightweight plastic bags in supermarkets not needed

17:42

Estonia initiates UNSC emergency meeting on Syria

16:52

Eesti Laul final takes place Saturday night

16:31

Credit rating agency S&P hikes Estonia's outlook to positive

15:16

Tax board having difficulty giving away clothes for free

14:57

Estonia comes sixth in mixed biathlon relay race in Minsk

14:19

Foreign minister reiterates Turkey solidarity in Syria airstrikes aftermath

13:32

Estonia's healthcare sector confirms coronavirus readiness

12:03

Gallery: Pro-celebrity tennis game a part of Eesti Laul coverage

11:09

Record cruise season expected in Tallinn, but no special measures planned

10:14

Kaljulaid to meet with Trump administration officials in Washington

09:21

Defense minister: Syria escalation no threat to Estonia

08:56

Estonia joins European intelligence cooperation initiative

28.02

Tallinn Airport monitoring arrivals from coronavirus risk areas

28.02

Tallinn mayor: Tourism tax could help improve city's infrastructure

28.02

Gallery: Eesti Laul finalists give press conference, hold final rehearsals

28.02

€102 million loan deal inked for Tallinn harbor Porto Franco development

28.02

Reinsalu: Estonia stands by Turkey, sends condolences to victims families

28.02

Thermal cameras to scan 600-700 people per day at Tallinn Airport

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: