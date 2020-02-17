330,000 file 2019 tax returns by noon on Monday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
MTA building on Lõõtsa 8a in Tallinn.
Around 330,000 2019 tax returns had been filed with the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) by 12.00 p.m. on Monday.

Online filing was open from Thursday night, with 148,000 already doing so by lunchtime Friday.

MTA head of communications Gea Otsa said that €103 million in overpaid income tax is to be returned, with €4.6 million in underpaid taxes due by the deadline of October 1.

"The information systems held up well over the weekend and there were no glitches," Otsa said, according to BNS, noting that while help can be obtained both via a hotline and in person at Tallinn service office, the latter is not the best option due to long lines.

Paper returns were available from Monday; in both cases the MTA advises people wait before filing. The deadline for completion has been put back to April 30, a month later than in previous years, to facilitate this.

The MTA is to start paying rebates from February 26 for those who filed online, and from March 19 for those who filed their returns on paper.

The deadline for rebates is also October 1.

As reported on ERR News, the MTA says most overpayments are due to people underestimating their tax exempt threshold – 53 percent of taxpayers, or 530,000 people, did this, the MTA says, and are due a rebate.

Total rebates this year, according to preliminary data, will be €147 million, with a total of €13 million due to the MTA from those who underpaid.

41 percent of taxpayers in 2019 got the right exemption level, the MTA says.

The basic tax-free exemption threshold is €500 in a month and €6,000 in a year. For those earning between €14,400 and €25,200, this threshold decreases on a sliding scale, with zero exemption for those earning in excess of that.

1,330 people who overpaid opted to donate their excess payments, which comes to a total of €35,000, BNS reports.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

