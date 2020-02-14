ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

148,000 file 2019 income tax returns by Friday lunchtime ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Tax declaration.
Tax declaration. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

A total of 148,000 2019 tax returns had been filed online with the Tax and Customs Board by 1 p.m. Friday, Baltic News Service reports. The online filing system was opened Thursday evening.

Close to half of these, at around 63,000, were filed using a smart device, the MTA says.

This year, the deadline for filing returns has been put back by one month, to April 30, with paper versions of pre-completed income tax returns for 2019 issued from Monday, February 17.

The deadline for paying taxes due on 2019 is Ocotber 1 this year, according to BNS.

Given long queues in the initial period, and the fact that the deadline has been put back a month, the MTA advises residents to wait where possible, before filing, particularly in the case of paper retruns, which can see long lines at MTA offices.

The MTA says it reserves the right to limit the number of users accessing its e-environment at any given time, BNS reports.

The authority will start to pay rebates on excess income tax from February 26 for electronic filers, and from March 19 for paper filers. The deadline for the payment of these is also October 1. Many of these rebates are due to overpayment arising from people erroneously reporting a smaller tax-free exemption than they were permitted.

The basic exemption threshold is capped at €500 a month, or €6,000 a year.

Exemption amounts fall on a sliding scale between incomes of €14,400 and €25,200 per annum, and stand at zero for those earning more than that, BNS reports.

400,200 people, or 41 percent of the total taxpayer base, received a basic exemption last year, according to BNS, with 530,000 using a smaller exemption than they were entitled to and thus receiving a rebate.

At the same time, over 68,000 people went the other way and set a higher exemption than permitted, meaning they will have to pay back what is owed.

Around €147 million is earmarked for rebates, with €13 million being due to the MTA for underpayments, BNS reports.

The MTA's site in English is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tax returnsmta2019 tax returns
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:44

Minister: Tartu tire dump fire would mean evacuating a third of residents

17:08

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to visit Estonia next week

16:38

Estonia in transitional justice and child protection UNSC meeting

16:05

Tax board chief: Half a million taxpayers due a rebate

15:29

148,000 file 2019 income tax returns by Friday lunchtime

14:57

Interview: Eesti Laul's first six semi-finalists

14:16

Justice minister calls for court system to go fully digital

13:31

Scottish percussion virtuoso Evelyn Glennie comes to Estonia

12:58

Supreme court chief proposes relaxing court media restrictions

12:29

Auditor general: State budget becoming increasingly opaque

11:56

Jõe and Pronksi streets to get cycle lanes, improved sidewalks

11:27

Lawyer: MS Estonia agreement does not preclude official wreck exploration

10:21

Expert: Europe's Huawei issues linked to existing dependency on the company

09:44

Tänak fifth in Rally Sweden initial stage

09:12

Huawei rejects Estonian intelligence agency 5G fears, mounts PR drive

08:56

European Biathlon Championships will not be held in Otepää

08:20

Foreign minister, Swedish parliament speaker discuss regional cooperation

13.02

Tartu deputy mayor to get €8,000 compensation after vote of no confidence

13.02

European Commission ups Estonia's 2020 growth forecast to 2.2 percent

13.02

Social Democrats seeking to amend Citizenship Act

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: