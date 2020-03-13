ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tax and Customs Board to close all offices Monday

News
BNS
MTA building at Lõõtsa 8a in Tallinn.
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Due to the emergency situation declared in Estonia late Thursday night, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) closed a number of its customer service points on Friday and will close all of its service offices beginning next Monday, March 16.

Customer service offices in Saare County, Viljandi, Võru and Tartu closed on Friday, and its remaining offices will likewise close Monday and remain closed for two weeks, the MTA said.

All of the MTA's electronic channels and hotlines will remain operational despite the closures.

Those interested in filing their 2019 income tax returns on paper are advised to postpone submitting their documents.

The MTA began accepting 2019 tax returns in mid-February, and began paying rebates to those who filed online on February 26. The tax authority is scheduled to begin paying rebates to those who have already filed their returns on paper on March 19. The deadline for the payment of rebates is October 1.

Total rebates this year, according to preliminary data, will be €147 million, with a total of €13 million due to the MTA from those who underpaid.

The deadline for submitting returns is April 30.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tax and customs boardcoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estonia
