Tax and Customs Board starts refunding overpaid income tax

The Tax and Customs Board will start repaying €140 million of overpaid income tax on Wednesday.

A total of 480,339 tax returns for 2019 had been submitted to the Estonian Tax and Customs Board by Tuesday morning.

Of the tax returns submitted, altogether 4,442 were filed on paper. People must pay additional income tax in the amount of €11 million, and altogether €67,444 of overpaid income tax has been donated, the Tax and Customs Board told BNS.

The Tax and Customs Board will start refunding income tax paid in excess from Wednesday and the sum to be returned to people on the first day amounts to €12 million, Gea Otsa, head of communications at the Tax and Customs Board, said.

"The order of returning excess income tax is unrelated to the order in which tax returns were filed. If the tax returns have been submitted and no additional checks are required, the income tax paid in excess will be returned within a few weeks," Otsa said.

The Tax and Customs Board will start refunding income tax paid in excess from March 19 to those who filed their tax returns on paper.

