MTA considers extending deadline for submitting income tax returns

According to the evaluation of the Tax and Customs Board (MTA), about 100,000 people haven´t submitted their income tax returns at present. Since the MTA office is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it needs to extend the deadline of submitting the applications on paper.

"If it transpires that the office stays closed during April, which we do not currently forsee as we are taking things day-by-day, then we will definitely provide people with the possibility to submit the tax returns later. This means people who want or need to submit the tax returns, can do it regardless of the channel," Sander Aasna, Head of Public Services at the MTA told ERR.

This year the deadline for submitting returns is April 30, which already is a month later compared to last year. At present, the MTA has announced that all of the service offices are closed until March 29 due to the emergency situation.

"Submitting tax returns on paper is a falling trend, fewer and fewer applications are submitted each year. While during the same period last year, there had been about 20,000 tax returns, this year, the tempo is almost the same. So far, about 15,000 declarations have been submitted on paper and there will be probably a couple of thousand more," Aasna said.

On the basis of declarations subtmitted this year, MTA has returned €155 million and all in all, 470,000 people have received rebates.

