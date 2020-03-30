ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tax board to reduce interest rate on tax debt after emergency situation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

Tax and Customs Board (MTA) has suspended interest on tax debt during the emergency situation with the interest rate on tax debt to drop by a half after the emergency situation ends.

In a situation in which cash inflow has decreased or even stopped for many companies but salaries, loans, debts and taxes still have to be paid, MTA's role is to be as flexible as possible, Valdur Laid, Director General of MTA told at a press conference on Monday.

"We have taken the first steps to ensure that, the largest of which is that we have suspended interest on tax from March 1 until the end of the emergency situation, that is to say, no interest has to be payed down on tax debt during that period," Laid said.

"After the end of the emergency situation, interest on tax debt will be reduced by a half, from a daily rate of 0,06 percent to 0,03 percent. MTA will receive the right to reduce the interest rate to zero," he added.

According to Laid, it is extremely important that companies submit their tax returns on time and correctly, as it gives the state the best overview on what is going on in the economy.

"As we all understand, our healthcare, our nation, is supported by tax money. €100 of tax money will help build the country for a hundred euros. Paying tax is extremely necessary for anyone able," he said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

tax and customs boardcoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:03

Rimi to open stores hour earlier for risk group shoppers

18:52

Tax board to reduce interest rate on tax debt after emergency situation

18:35

US Embassy Tallinn to host virtual coronavirus Q&A on Thursday

17:57

1900-2020 Tallinn architecture guide published by Museum of Architecture

17:28

Business daily Äripäev making 15 percent staff salary cuts, layoffs

16:58

Registered unemployment rate grows to 6.2 percent

16:31

Alexela laying off 93 people in coronavirus-related economic trials

16:04

Gallery: Old Town largely devoid of people as emergency situation continues

15:55

World champion Tänak enjoying unexpected free time at home

15:28

Government launches coronavirus crisis info page in English

15:02

Kuressaare hospital to get third coronavirus ward

15:02

Chief of emergency department: Medical structures preparing for battle

14:24

Riigikogu speaker: Emergency budget could reach Riigikogu this week

14:01

Nearly fifth of those who have lost work still awaiting relief from state

13:24

Estonian Anti-Doping: Athletes remain subject to testing during pandemic

12:57

Municipalities helping those in need in rural areas during coronavirus

12:28

Kalle Palling resigns as Harku municipality chair amid coronavirus claims

12:03

No passenger flights from Tallinn Airport for the second day in a row

11:46

First China order of coronavirus protective equipment due Wednesday

11:31

Hotel, restaurant association wants tax moratorium through end of 2021

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: