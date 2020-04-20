ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tax, Customs Board: €65 million of declared labor taxes not been paid ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Tax and Customs Board logo.
Tax and Customs Board logo. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Approximately 89,000 companies in Estonia have filed labor tax returns for March and need to pay a total of €460 million in labor taxes to the state, of which about €65 million has currently not been paid yet.

For March, 4,000 fewer companies filed income and social tax returns than a month earlier. Among them were approximately 100 larger taxpayers who paid more than €10,000 in labor taxes for February, Valdur Laid, director general of the Tax and Customs Board, said at a press briefing on Monday.

In terms of volume, debt has grown the most in the manufacturing industry, to 10 million euros. In wholesale and retail trade, the debt is slightly less than €10 million and in the information and communications sector the debt rate is €7 million.

Laid said that, in terms of share, the largest indebtedness is in accommodation and catering, where approximately 70 percent of the declared obligations are outstanding. Regionally, Saaremaa has the highest share of unpaid taxes.

According to the Tax and Customs Board, there were 5,300 fewer jobs at the end of March compared to February, the number of jobs in accommodation and catering decreased the most, by about 1,000 jobs. The number of jobs in the manufacturing industry decreased by the same amount. In the arts and entertainment sector, there was a drop in the number of jobs by approximately 500.

The total salary fund in March was €2 million lower than in February. Laid pointed out that traditionally, the March salary fund is larger than in February.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tax and customs board
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:21

Financial Supervision Authority calls on Tallink, LHV to end public dispute

16:55

Gallery: President appoints Raul Siem minister of IT, foreign trade

16:32

Tax, Customs Board: €65 million of declared labor taxes not been paid

16:07

COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 13 care homes in Estonia

15:26

Municipality mayor of Saaremaa resigns over coronavirus

15:02

Toomas Sildam: Questions surrounding minister Karu's removal

14:32

Head of Tallinn exchange: LHV and Tallink have not violated market rules

13:57

Registered unemployment grew 4 percent last week

13:29

78 companies apply for Kredex loan measures due to coronavirus crisis

12:53

Former first lady: Calming your mind and body is most improtant right now

12:26

People prefer to buy cheaper meat products during tough times

11:51

EKRE candidate minister Siem: Views of the party must be taken into account

11:40

Seven new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

11:12

Temporary solutions created by event organizers may become new norm

10:38

1,400 SEB customers request payment holiday during first month of crisis

09:54

Statistics: Industrial producer price index in decline for eight months

09:19

Apotheka loses PERH appeal, must pay over €760,000 damages

07:44

Emergency situation so far had little effect on small island of Osmussaar

07:26

Tartu university dorm lockdown lifted for Coronavirus-negative students

19.04

Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Estonia, 16 more new cases Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: