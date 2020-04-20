Tax, Customs Board: €65 million of declared labor taxes not been paid

Approximately 89,000 companies in Estonia have filed labor tax returns for March and need to pay a total of €460 million in labor taxes to the state, of which about €65 million has currently not been paid yet.

For March, 4,000 fewer companies filed income and social tax returns than a month earlier. Among them were approximately 100 larger taxpayers who paid more than €10,000 in labor taxes for February, Valdur Laid, director general of the Tax and Customs Board, said at a press briefing on Monday.

In terms of volume, debt has grown the most in the manufacturing industry, to 10 million euros. In wholesale and retail trade, the debt is slightly less than €10 million and in the information and communications sector the debt rate is €7 million.

Laid said that, in terms of share, the largest indebtedness is in accommodation and catering, where approximately 70 percent of the declared obligations are outstanding. Regionally, Saaremaa has the highest share of unpaid taxes.

According to the Tax and Customs Board, there were 5,300 fewer jobs at the end of March compared to February, the number of jobs in accommodation and catering decreased the most, by about 1,000 jobs. The number of jobs in the manufacturing industry decreased by the same amount. In the arts and entertainment sector, there was a drop in the number of jobs by approximately 500.

The total salary fund in March was €2 million lower than in February. Laid pointed out that traditionally, the March salary fund is larger than in February.

--

