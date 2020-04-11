ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tax revenues for first two months of 2020 down 2.3 percent on year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The so-called
The so-called "Superministry" building in Central Tallinn, which hosts the finance ministry among others. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tax revenues to February this year fell by 2.3 percent on year to €512.3 million, Tax and Customs Board (MTA) says. Much of the fall comes from reductions in VAT paid by the private sector, as the coronavirus pandemic's effects start to make their presence known.

In the first to months of this year, 14 percent of tax revenues planned for the state budget for the whole year had been fulfilled, compared with 15.1 percent at the same time last year.

Personal income tax paid in January-February 2020 on the other hand increased on year, by €20 million. This was explained by a growth in salaries over that time, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

VAT

VAT payments for February decreased by 7.7 percent on year.

"This is due to the increased tax debt due to the emergency situation, which amounted to €31 million at the end of March. Unlike last year, in March this year the economy did not fully function under normal conditions, by the time it came to companies declaring VAT and paid fees," said Margus Tuvikene of the finance ministry's fiscal policy department.

Of the activities, the obligation to pay VAT increased in February, ie declarations the most in retail trade and construction, where the obligation increased by 13 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively, compared to the same month of 2019.

While the coronavirus emergency situation had not been declared in February, since the deadline for paying VAT for that month was the end of March, by which time it had, the crisis has had an effect, Margus Tuvikene said.

Excise duties

Total revenue from excise duties for the first two months of 2020 came to €101.3 million, 38 percent less than at the same time last year. At the same time, excise paid on fuel for the first two months of the year came ahead of cuts on diesel, natural gas and electricity, which the Estonian government has made as an effort to breathe life into the economy in the wake of the pandemic.

"Receipts of fuel excise duty have fallen the most, as fuel sellers have been selling stocks acquired at the end of last year, whose excise duty was paid before the turn of the year," Tuvikene said.

"These stocks, most of them diesel, are estimated to last for another three months," he added.

While tobacco excise duties have been raised, receipts were still 7.1 percent down on the first two months of 2019.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

mtaincome taxtax receiptsestonian economyexcise duties in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Easter online
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:37

Police take to drones to enforce 2+2 coronavirus rule

11:21

46 new coronavirus cases in Estonia confirmed Saturday

10:32

Finland now closed to passenger ferries from Estonia

09:18

Party donations: SDE and EKRE double on previous quarter, Reform falls

08:51

Saturday starts of clear and warm, cloudy and rainy later

07:46

Tax revenues for first two months of 2020 down 2.3 percent on year

07:28

Russian Orthodox leader in airborne attempt to ward off COVID-19

10.04

Health Board: Rate of new coronavirus cases to start falling by month end

10.04

Sixteen Tartu County social center users and staff test COVID-19 positive

10.04

Finance committee chair: Bolt must look in mirror before requesting bailout

10.04

Finland closed to ferry passengers from Saturday

10.04

UN Security Council hosts Estonia-initiated coronavirus security discussion

10.04

Harju County mineral resources thematic plan gets governmental nod

10.04

51 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Estonia

10.04

Tallinn's Radisson Blu hotel hosts emergency staff during COVID-19 crisis

10.04

Art academy restoration work reveals rare Baroque religious painting

10.04

Toidupank gets three new vans, boosting work in provincial Estonia

10.04

Health Board advises 2+2 rule should be kept during easter weekend

10.04

Coronavirus personal data legal amend struck down

10.04

Estonian theaters lit green to respect those struggling with COVID crisis

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: