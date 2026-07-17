Swedbank's half-year profits total €122 million

Swedbank's net profit in Estonia for the first six months of this year was €122 million, €6.2 million less than in the same period last year.

Swedbank's private customer loan portfolio grew by 7 percent year-on-year and its corporate loan portfolio by 10 percent. Deposits increased by four percent.

During the first six months of the year, the bank issued €696 million in new loans to private individuals and €1.147 billion to companies.

"We are pleased with the first six months of the year. We are delighted to see continued growth in our loan portfolio among both individuals and businesses," said Swedbank CEO Olavi Lepp.

The bank's income declined by €1.5 million in the first half of the year, mainly due to lower insurance income, Swedbank said. Net interest income increased by €1.1 million thanks to larger loan portfolios, while other income decreased by €2.6 million.

Costs increased by €4.2 million compared with a year earlier. Swedbank said the increase was due to higher staffing levels, its new headquarters and the cost of services purchased from the Swedbank Group, including higher costs and investments related to the development of digital solutions.

During the first six months of the year, expected credit losses amounted to €6.2 million. By comparison, the figure was minus €1.8 million in the same period last year.

Swedbank's competitor, SEB Pank Grupp, announced this week that it ended the first half of 2026 with a profit of €83.8 million, slightly lower than the €86.2 million recorded in the first half of 2025.

SEB's loan portfolio in Estonia grew by 8.1 percent year-on-year, surpassing the €8 billion mark for the first time.

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