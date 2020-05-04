ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
7,000 people file tax returns over weekend after deadline ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tax declaration.
Tax declaration. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

At the end of the last working week, approximately 40,000 people had yet to file their income tax returns but over the weekend the number decreased by almost 18 percent.

Sander Aasna, head of public services at the Tax and Customs Board (MTA), told ERR people filed 7,000 income tax returns over the weekend. Thus, a total of 718,000 declarations had been submitted by Monday morning.

The official deadline for submitting income tax returns was on Thursday, but due to the emergency situation, the deadline for submitting tax both electronically and on paper has been extended.

As the MTA offices are currently closed, declarations can be submitted on paper until the end of June.

Aasna said 10,000 more declarations were submitted this time last year, but then the deadline for submitting the declaration was a month earlier, at the end of March.

"It can be said that the emergency situation has affected the adherence to the deadline for submitting declarations, but also in previous years there have been some people who, for some reason, have not submitted their income tax return on time," said Aasna.

The MTA prefers people to submit their tax return online.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

tax and customs board
About us

