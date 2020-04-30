April 30 tax returns deadline extended due to pandemic

The deadline for submitting income tax returns is on April 30, but due to the emergency situation, declarations can be submitted later, both electronically and on paper.

The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) announces that in the web environment e-MTA, the form of submitting the tax income returns stays open after the official ending date, and the direct link will stay open until May 31.

MTA service offices are closed until the end of the emergency situation and due to this, declarations can be submitted on paper until the end of May at least.

"We advise people to submit the electronic income tax returns for the official deadline if possible, but we understood that it may not be possible for everybody. For that reason, we extended the acceptance period of the applications," Head of Public Services of MTA, Sander Aasna said, adding that: "The service offices are going to be opened after the emergency situation ends, but we ask people to not hurry to submit the applications on paper straight after they open. We advise people who belong to a risk group for COVID-19 to not worry and wait calmly," he said.

As of April 29, 707,000 income tax return applications had been submitted. 98 percent of these were the 692,000 applications which were submitted electronically.

There are about 40,000 declarations which haven´t been submitted yet. €170 million of overpaid income tax has been returned, €43 million in underpayments needs to be paid additionally.

All electronic channels and information telephones of the MTA will continue to operate - information telephones remain open for 880 0811 private customers, 880 0812 business customers, 880 0814 customs information, 880 0815 e-tax services, and it is also possible to write to eraklient@emta.ee, ariklient@emta.ee, tolliinfo@emta.ee or e-maks@emta.ee. Questions can also be submitted to the MTA via the self-service environment e-MTA.

Tax information and news related to the emergency situation are gathered on the website.

