ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tax authority urges struggling businesses to reschedule tax arrears payment ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Tax and Customs Board logo.
Tax and Customs Board logo. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) is calling on business-owners struggling with tax payments due to the emergency situation to reschedule the payment of their tax arrears via the tax authority's online channels, noting that the inclusion of accrued interest will continue for any non-deferred arrears when the emergency situation ends.

The MTA is urging businesses to submit their applications as soon as possible as well as remain patient as the processing thereof may take time. The tax debt deferral is aimed at helping out business-owners experiencing temporary payment difficulties.

"Businesses should not terminate their operation just because they are experiencing temporary difficulties with their tax payments due to the emergency situation," said Liina Joots, head of debt management at the MTA. "We presume that those who had been duly paying their taxes prior to March also plan to continue doing so in the future, and that their decline in revenue and payment difficulties are generally temporary."

According to Joots, if the government does not extend the emergency situation, the daily accrual of interest for non-deferred debts will be 0.03 percent, and the MTA will also begin debt collection.

A prerequisite for being able to reschedule the payment of one's tax arrears is previous duly submission of the company's tax returns.

The MTA can reduce the interest rate on deferred tax arrears up to 100 percent on condition that the business did not have any tax debts prior to March 1, 2020, or if the payment thereof had been correctly rescheduled and the debt remained below €20,000.

The interest rate of other applicants' arrears will generally be reduced up to 50 percent.

Altogether 8,843 businesses with no prior tax debt have incurred tax arrears exceeding €50 during the emergency situation, owing a combined total of nearly €99 million. The tax debts of 8,142 businesses, however, remain below €20,000. Among those with prior debts to the MTA, 2,089 have not been able to adhere to their payment schedule or fulfill their new obligations.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tax and customs boardemergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
08.05

Estonia eases border crossing restrictions with Latvia, Lithuania, Finland

08.05

Kaljulaid lays wreath to remember those who died in Second World War

08.05

Tax authority urges struggling businesses to reschedule tax arrears payment

08.05

Rent support measure for shopping mall stores to open soon

08.05

Newspaper sales declined but digital subscriptions increased in April

08.05

Defense minister: World War Two then and now, 75 years after its end

08.05

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds to start preparations for drive-in events

08.05

President: Why not lower social tax for IT companies, implement car tax

08.05

Gallery: Businessman sows grain on plot of land in Tallinn's Old Town

08.05

Guidelines for travel to Finland beginning May 14

08.05

Government allocates €14 million to support oil shale sector

08.05

EOD teams disarm 242 explosives this week

08.05

Tallink first quarter financial results negatively impacted by coronavirus

08.05

Transport had the greatest impact on the consumer price index in April

08.05

Wage compensation claims doubled to 100,000 in last five days

08.05

Kadai: No point in reopening schools at the moment

08.05

Estonian football clubs return to full contact training

08.05

Chamber of Commerce chair: State's signals to entrepreneurs too optimistic

08.05

Latvia to invest €250 million in AirBaltic following coronavirus crisis

08.05

Family group at Tallinn orphanage quarantined after positive test

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: