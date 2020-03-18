ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Mandatory checks on lorry drivers at Ikla border abandoned

News
ERR
News

Mandatory checks for truck drivers have been stopped leading to a reduction in queues on Wednesday morning at Ikla on the border with Latvia.

Viljar Lubi, Undersecretary for Economic Development at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said critical goods are being given priority.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Lubi said it was a priority for trade to continue, otherwise, it would completely shut down the economy.

Speaking about supply difficulties and the situation on the Polish-Lithuanian border, where long queues have formed, Lubi said the situation can change in a matter of hours.

"The situation this morning is that there is no queue at least in Ikla. The first signal from the border was also that a green corridor had to be created where critical goods, medical supplies, groceries could be put in the queue. It worked," he said. "In fact, truck drivers are no longer submitted to mandatory identity checks. So this has significantly eased the queue tension at the borders."

He said regarding the Polish question, everything can change quickly and the use of ships is being discussed as an alternative.

"At the moment, we are working on all alternatives, if we need it, we will have to secure the trade route," he said.

The police have also sped up procedures at vehicles crossings and now there are five lanes open not two.

Aim of support package is to preserve jobs and ensure companies' liquidity

Lubi said the ministry is watching the health of the economy and the biggest problem is the rapid loss of revenue base due to the market shock. Currently, the ministry is working on a mitigation package that would be quick and effective.

"The focus is on two aspects: how to keep people's jobs for as long as possible, and secondly, how to ensure corporate liquidity. Without a revenue base, no turnover, many companies will have a problem fulfilling their responsibilities," he said.

The package is likely to have three components: labor market measures, the details of which will be laid down by the unemployment fund, liquidity measures, in particular Kredex, whose capacity will be significantly increased, in close consultation with banks and financial institutions, and all tax issues in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance.

The ministry has been in close contact with companies and professional associations and hopefully the package will be largely in line with what the companies have been asking the state for, he said.

Editor: Helen Wright

