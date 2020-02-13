Interior minister initiates special monitoring of Bolt operations

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
Interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE).
Interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonian Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) has initiated an inspection of the transportation platform Bolt to ascertain if foreigners unauthorized to work in Estonia are providing service through the app, Postimees reports

"As to Bolt, I have received signals from very competent sources that it has people driving taxis without the valid work permits or authorization to do so -- people who have entered the Republic of Estonia or on a visa-free basis, whereas they are not allowed to work here on this visa-free basis, and yet they are working as taxi drivers," Helme said during parliament question time on Wednesday.

The minister said he now wants to verify Bolt's compliance with regulations.

"I intend to check it, and should these signals prove incorrect, I will say this company is reliable. If they turn out to be true, the unreliability of this company will be proven," he said.

Helme noted that he is not so naive as to think that everyone who has registered their company "will a priori never commit any fraudulent acts because they're just so honest and the Estonian state is so nice that everyone here obeys the laws."

Editor: Helen Wright

ekremart helmebolt
