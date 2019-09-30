ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tuition fees for Estonian language education may not find political support ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
University of Tartu.
University of Tartu. Source: Tartu ülikool
News

Politicians speaking to Aktuaalne kaamera (AK) on Sunday were split on the idea of introducing tuition fees for university courses taught in Estonian, saying there are other problems in higher education that need to be addressed first.

Social Democrat MP Katri Raik and Estonia Conservative People's Party (EKRE) MP Jaak Valge, both spoke with the current affairs TV show.

Last week the University of Tartu said it was thinking about introducing a fee of €1,000 per year for students to off-set a lack of government funding. Currently causes taught in the Estonian language are free and have been so since 2013. Universities can only charge for part-time courses or those that are taught in English.

However, in order to introduce a tuition fee there will have to be a change in the law, which will require political support.

Social Democrat Katri Raik, a member of the Cultural Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, told AK the proposal from the University of Tartu is dangerous.

"I do not exactly understand whether this is a proposal for discussion or whether it is blackmail," Raik said.

She said is dangerous because it has been agreed in society that the state is responsible for free higher education. Once a tuition fee is introduced, it could be very easy for the state to recommend that universities increase the fees.

"Higher education has two very important dimensions - one is quality and the other is equal access. Equal access in the sense that even the children of the poorest families must have access to a very good education," Raik added.

Raik said the Minister of Education Mailis Reps can also impose obligations on universities, for example, to reduce the duplication of teaching in certain specialities across universities. This has been floated by Reps as a way universities can save money.

Jaak Valge (EKRE) did not say whether he was for or against tuition fees, but said there could be some positive aspects to introducing tuition fees. He said one good thing about tuition fees could be that students think more about what they are going to study.

Valge said that in addition to access and quality, higher education should provide the training that Estonia needs.

He said: "Then there should be additional compensation mechanisms there. That means improving the student loan system - raising student loans, definitely lowering student loan interest. In addition, establishing a scholarship system for those specialities that the state definitely needs."

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

univerity of tartutuition fees


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
29.09

Daily: International Investigators to visit Estonia over ski doping scandal

29.09

New bill could give municipalities more powers to control public order

29.09

Fragments of 100 Viking swords unearthed in north Estonia

28.09

In case you missed it: Sept. 23-27

28.09

Tallinn police nab armed robber

Opinion
Business
27.09

Survey: Half of people in Estonia have savings

27.09

Burger King coming to Estonia

27.09

Finnair to add more flights to Tallinn-Helsinki route next year

27.09

Budget airline Lauda to start direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna

26.09

Pharmacists: Reversing reform would drive rural pharmacies out of market

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:20

Farmers to voice concerns over support

15:55

New shale oil pre-refining plant to be discussed

15:09

Employers: Reliable employees should be exempt from immigration quota

14:40

Public vote to make Tartu a better place starts on Thursday

14:18

Police: All evidence directly indicating Rehe's death was suicide

14:01

Newspaper: TransferWise founders wealthiest Estonian entrepreneurs

13:23

Tuition fees for Estonian language education may not find political support

12:19

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

11:33

Kontaveit falls five places in world tennis rankings, Kanepi rises

10:37

Gallery: President opens New Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre center

09:42

Estonia's PACE delegation to highlight problems related to Russia

08:47

Defence force conscripts to be allowed to leave barracks at night

29.09

Accomodated visitors to Saaremaa increase in July by 9,000 in 10 years

29.09

Estonian Health Insurance Fund to get €114 million next year

29.09

Daily: International Investigators to visit Estonia over ski doping scandal

29.09

New bill could give municipalities more powers to control public order

29.09

Fragments of 100 Viking swords unearthed in north Estonia

28.09

In case you missed it: Sept. 23-27

28.09

Tallinn police nab armed robber

28.09

Mart Laar: EKRE will not join Bank of Estonia's supervisory board

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: