ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ratas does not support tuition fees for Estonian language education ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said he did not agree with ideas floated by the University of Tartu to introduce a tuition fees for students studying in the Estonian language.

Speaking on Vikerraadio's Stuudios on peaminister, Ratas (Centre) said he did not support the introduction of €1,000 a year fees. But said salaries of teaching staff at universities had fallen behind other educational staff.  

He said the government will provide €5 million in next year's state budget for university higher education contracts, which could go towards increasing the salaries of lecturers and associate professors. 

"It's been asked before, why is it that university lecturers are leaving for upper secondary schools? The reason is that the government has been pushing the minimum wage for teachers for the last three years, and the salaries of university lecturers and associate professors have fallen behind. Now with these five million more, universities can contribute a little to the upswing," Ratas said.

Presenter Arp Müller said €5 million is not enough for universities, which is why the University of Tartu has suggested a universal tuition fee.

"No, I do not support the idea of paying for ​higher education. It has been free and must remain so," Ratas replied.

Political support is needed to introduce fees for full-time higher education courses taught in Estonian as it would require a change of law. Several politicians have already spoken out against introducing fees. Higher education has been free since 2013.

Presenter, Mirko Ojakivi, asked whether the income of universities could be increased without reducing duplication? He then asked if the universities could not do it themselves should Minister for Education and Research, Mailis Reps, be given greater powers to do so?

"Knowing Mailis Rep is not a one-man-band. She does not say that only the University of Tartu must do this and Tallinn University must do something else. But we should have a debate on whether the current funding ratio should be changed," said Ratas.

In April, members of the former Centre-Isamaa-Social democrats coalition agreed to increase public spending on research and development to at least 1 percent of the GDP. After the election, this deal was broken as the new coalition said they did not have the money to increase funds.

Currently, it is at 0.71 percent and will increase to 0.74 percent next spring.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

jüri ratastuition fees


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
03.10

Tartu City Government wants bars' reusable cup scheme to end Updated

03.10

Census could be Estonia's next big success story

03.10

Cabinet to discuss plans to turn Linnahall into an opera theater

03.10

Kadri Simson faces tough climate questions at commission hearing

03.10

High-Level U.S. Congressional delegation in security and defense visit

what the papers say
Business
01.10

Nordica partner Adria Airways files for bankruptcy

30.09

Public vote to make Tartu a better place starts on Thursday

30.09

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

29.09

Accomodated visitors to Saaremaa increase in July by 9,000 in 10 years

27.09

Study: Climate change may affect Rail Baltica construction, operation

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:45

Persson: Swedbank to stay in Estonia and continue growing

13:11

Ratas does not support tuition fees for Estonian language education

12:40

Indrek Neivelt: It would be good to avoid dogmas in tax debate

12:02

Linnahall opera theater funding could come from cultural endowment

11:46

Tänak running in third place at Rally Wales

11:21

Estonian-Bahamian couple both win Silver in Doha World Championships

10:43

Uibo clinches World Championships Decathlon Silver in Doha

09:41

Estonian court jails former ISS employee for spying for Russia

08:48

Põlluaas wants closer cooperation with Central Europe

08:17

Gallery: Snow falls in Saaremaa

03.10

Estonian court: Prohibition on stay on Aidu wind farm is valid

03.10

Bridge between Saaremaa and mainland to take at least 15 years

03.10

Ireland joins Tallinn's NATO Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence

03.10

European Parliament green lights Simson as energy commissioner

03.10

Tartu City Government wants bars' reusable cup scheme to end Updated

03.10

Census could be Estonia's next big success story

03.10

Cabinet to discuss plans to turn Linnahall into an opera theater

03.10

Kadri Simson faces tough climate questions at commission hearing

03.10

Municipalities launch €800,000 project to tackle empty apartment buildings

03.10

High-Level U.S. Congressional delegation in security and defense visit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: