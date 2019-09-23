Centre's main election promise to make the budget

The government is likely to sign off on the 2020 state budget bill and present it to the public on Tuesday evening, with the ruling Centre Party's main election promise of an extraordinary pension to make the cut in reduced volume.

Officially unconfirmed information suggests that an extraordinary pension hike included in the budget bill will complement the standard indexed pension hike of €38 by another seven euros. The finance ministry forecasts the pension index for 2020 at 1.08.

The government agreed on the broad strokes of the budget bill on Thursday last, while the Ministry of Finance has spent the past few days streamlining it.

The draft legislation includes no new tax hikes.

Salaries will be hiked by 2.5 percent in several areas.

The budget bill is formally balanced. Income and expenses exceed €11 billion.

