Karilaid, Sukles seeking more funding for Turba-Haapsalu-Rohuküla railway

MP Jaanus Karilaid (Centre), chairman of the Riigikogu's Restoration of Haapsalu Railway Support Group, and Haapsalu Mayor Urmas Sukles want to request additional funding for the construction of the Turba-Haapsalu-Rohuküla railway.

In a letter to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Karilaid and Sukles requested an allocation of €3.5 million from the 2020 state budget for the planning of the railway route. €1 million of this amount would go toward the expropriation of private land that would fall along the railway route.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre) told Sukles and Karilaid in June that in drawing up the state budget strategy, the government did not find funding at the time to pay for the necessary planning.

"Let's hope we can turn back to this matter this fall, when we review the latest economic forecast, or next year, as the next state budget strategy is drawn up," Aas said.

The planned railway would connect Tallinn to the western coastal town of Haapsalu and the ferry port village of Rohuküla beyond — which in turn connects the mainland to the Western Estonian island of Hiiumaa by ferry — via a railway extension currently in the works from Riisipere to Turba.

Haapsalu was served by a railway connection via Riisipere until 2004.

