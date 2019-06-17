ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

No rail extension to Haapsalu budgeted for at present ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Rail construction on the Riisipere-Turba line.
Rail construction on the Riisipere-Turba line. Source: Neeme Sihv
News

No provision has been made in the state budget strategy for a rail link to the western Estonian town of Haapsalu, according to Minister of Economic Affairs Taavi Aas (Centre).

The proposed rail link had been presented to the government in May by Jaanus Karilaid (Centre), chair of the Haapsalu railway support group at the Riigikogu, and Haapsalu mayor Urmas Sukles.

"The government discussed your proposal during the drafting of the country's budget strategy, but unfortunately no funds are available to implement it at the moment," wrote Taavi Aas to Karilaid and Sukles, in a letter obtained by ERR's online news in Estonian.

"We hope that this issue may be reversed in the autumn,  if a revised economic forecast comes about, or next year, when preparing the state's new budget strategy," Aas continued.

Karilaid and Sukles propsed extending the reconstruction of Haapsalu railway from Turba, about 50 km east of Haapsalu, to Rohuküla, just to the west, in which would include a two-way electric line with the necessary infrastructure, and a road crossing at the village of Ellamaa.

Construction on the stretch from Riisipere, about equidistant between Tallinn and Haapsalu, and Turba, is currently under way, and was valued at €3.4 million at the end of 2018, as reported on ERR News. It had not been clear until the recent decision whether the line would extend beyond Turba.

Construction of the Haapsalu extension was estimated at €65 million.

"[Estonian rail company] Eesti Raudtee at present has no information on the next construction stages, but if the decision is to be made, we are ready to go ahead," Eesti Raudtee construction services Riho Vjatkin told ERR last week.

Haapsalu has a historic rail station building, which is open to the public and dates back to the town's popularity as a resort towards the end of the Tsarist era. It ceased functioning as an active station in 1995.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

taavi aasjaanus karilaidurmas suklesriisipere-turba rail sectionhaapsalu rail extension


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08:26

Foreign minister in Luxembourg EU foreign and defense ministers summit

16.06

Galleries: Queen Margrethe II attends gala dinner, Sunday service

16.06

RB Rail concludes two new Rail Baltica design agreements

16.06

Centre Party proposes overhaul of electoral districts

15.06

US, Estonia to cohost military rehabilitation symposium next week

15.06

Baltic foreign ministers issue joint statement on situation in Moldova

15.06

Galleries: Queen of Denmark visits Freedom Square, Danish King's Garden

15.06

Galleries: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark arrives in Estonia

Opinion
17:18

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

16:43

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

16:06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

13:52

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

13:24

Opinion: Laagna Road procession of deadlocks itself worthy of a Nolan movie

Business
14.06

US senators submit bill with sanctions aimed at Nord Stream 2

13.06

Nortal reports increased revenue, operating profit for 2018

13.06

Bank of Estonia chairman asks for replacement of Supervisory Board members

13.06

Estonian government gives Elron permission to buy new trains

13.06

Government approves use of biomass in Narva power plants within year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:55

Estonia enters strong European innovators ranking for first time

17:47

Estonian women's fitness competitors bag five medals in Luxembourg

17:18

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

16:43

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

16:06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

13:52

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

13:24

Opinion: Laagna Road procession of deadlocks itself worthy of a Nolan movie

12:47

Apotheka appeal court PERH premises vacation, damages orders

11:57

Kadriorg and Pirita post highest monthly earnings in Tallinn and Estonia

11:16

LHV Pank taking over Danske ATM machines

10:43

No rail extension to Haapsalu budgeted for at present

10:01

June party ratings: Centre still sliding in Tallinn

09:11

Actor Robert Pattinson arrives in Tallinn

08:26

Foreign minister in Luxembourg EU foreign and defense ministers summit

16.06

Police launch misdemeanor procedure into EKRE radio broadcast

16.06

Video: Steering issues in final stage cost Ott Tänak Rally Sardegna win

16.06

Galleries: Queen Margrethe II attends gala dinner, Sunday service

16.06

RB Rail concludes two new Rail Baltica design agreements

16.06

Centre Party proposes overhaul of electoral districts

15.06

US, Estonia to cohost military rehabilitation symposium next week

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: