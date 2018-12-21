GoTrack to build Riisipere-Turba railway for €3.4 million

GoTrack has won a procurement for the construction of the Riisipere-Turba section of railway announced by the Estonian state-owned railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways (EVR) in October.

EVR has concluded contract worth €3.38 million with GoTrack, a Go Group company owned by Tiit Pruuli and Marcel Vichmann. The procurement attracted a total of five bids.

Construction work must be completed by 30 October 2019, Lääne Raudtee, the company that owns the embankment between Riisipere and Haapsalu, said on social media.

EVR also signed a contract with AS GRK Infra for the construction of a passenger rail platform in Turba at a cost of €341,800, the construction of which must be completed by 30 September 2019.

The successful bidder is tasked with drawing up a work project and, by next autumn, building the upper layer of the track bed, culverts, bridges, crossings and the railway superstructure. As this project will involve the construction of a new railway, the successful bidder is also required to conduct an EU conformity assessment.

The procurement for the construction of the Riisipere-Turba railway was the last on this project's list of tenders. EVR has already entered into a €2.1 million contract with Czech company Elektrizace železnic Praha a. s. for the design and construction of a new traction substation in Riisipere.

In the framework of an additional infrastructure investment programme, the Estonian government in May 2017 approved the construction of a 6.5km section of railway between Turba and Riisipere at an estimated cost of €8 million.

Rail through Rohuküla to cost €65 million

Tallinn's rail connection to the northwestern seaside resort town of Haapsalu was suspended in summer 2004, when Haapsalu Raudtee OÜ, the owner of the Riisipere-Haapsalu railway, began removing rails from the track.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications estimates that the construction of the railway from Turba to Haapsalu and the port of Rohuküla will cost approximately €65 million.

