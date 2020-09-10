news

Railway between Haapsalu and Rohuküla could be completed by 2026

First scheduled passenger train to run on Riisipere-Turba extension, operated by state-owned rail company Elron leaves Tallinn station on Sunday. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aasa (Center) said the railway line from Haapsalu to Rohuküla in western Estonia could be completed by 2026. The completed line from Tallinn to Rohuküla will cost an estimated €100 million.

Eesti Raudtee have announced the design procurement of the next section of the Haapsalu railway from Turba to Ellamaa, ETV's evenings show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday. The track is being built in sections and the procurement of the Ellamaa-Risti will also be announced soon.

Aas said the construction of these two sections could start already in the second half of next year and that the state has enough money to complete the project.

"Of course, an entire railway is not built at once, and it is certainly sensible to see money in the state budget for the construction of a railway according to how much can be built in a given year," said Aas.

"Until Risti, it could be ready by the end of 2022 and then not only to Haapsalu but to Rohuküla. But I think it is still not before 2026," Aas added.

Rein Riisalu, a lecturer at the Institute of Business Administration at TalTech, who has studied the Haapsalu railway, said that building a railway by sections may not be more expensive in the end than doing it all at once.

The Tallinn-Haapsalu-Rohuküla railway could cost up to €85-100 million.

Editor: Helen Wright

