Haapsalu in partnership with Japanese city of Kaga

The western Estonian town of Haapsalu has entered into a partnership with the Japanese city of Kaga, ERR reports.

The joint letter formalizing the relationship was signed Wednesday, with delegations from both countries present (see gallery).

Kaga mayor Riku Miyamoto, cited interest in Estonian e-solutions, as well as common cultural interests between the two cities, being factors as well.

"Estonia as a digital country has developed, and Japan has a lot to learn about this digital development. This was one are that attracted us and why we decided to come to Estonia," Miyamoto explained.

The declaration came following a recommendation from Estonia's ambassador to Japan, Väino Reinart, who is also a Haapsalu resident.

Kaga is located in Ishikawa Prefecture on Japan's west coast, and has a population of a little under 68,000. It is noted for its hot spring resort at Yamanaka Onsen. Haapsalu (population: 10,000) has a long history as a spa resort, famed for its sea mud, which is claimed to have curative properties.

