Kaljulaid to attend throne ascension ceremony of new Japanese emperor

President Kersti Kaljulaid will travel to Japan this week, where she will attend the ceremony of ascension to the throne of Emperor Naruhito, and will also meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and representatives of Japanese businesses.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, and will formalise Emperor Naruhito's ascension to Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne, the BBC reported.

Emperor Naruhito began his reign in May, after his father Emperor Akihito became the first monarch to abdicate the throne in more than 200 years. He stepped down due to declining health.

During her time in Japan, Kaljulaid will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and will discuss bilateral co-operation on digital and cyber security issues and the UN Security Council.

Kaljulaid will meet with the Governor of Kanagawa Prefecture, and give a lecture to Yokohama University students. She also has business diplomacy meetings with Toyota, FujiSoft and Itochu and interviews Japanese National Broadcasting and Japan's largest business newspaper Nikkei lined-up.

This year marked the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Estonia and Japan. "Estonia and Japan are passionate about digital and there is a growing interest in Estonia's e-government and e-government practice. Similarly, the countries have increased their trade turnover year by year, and the Japanese have found travel destinations on the map of Estonia," Kuusing said.

