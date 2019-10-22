Riigikogu passed visa-free work agreement for young people in Japan

The Riigikogu ratified the Act on the Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Estonia and the Government of Japan on Employment Rights, which allows Estonia and Japan to issue multiple-entry visas for up to one year to their 18-30 year old citizens.

In total 79 members of the Riigikogu voted in favor of passing the Act ( 46SE ), out of 101 members.

The intergovernmental agreement gives both Japanese and Estonian youth the right to work without having to register for a visa with the Police and Border Guard. The Japanese government annually determines the number of visas that may be issued to Estonian citizens.

The Agreement will enter into force 120 days after Estonia notifies Japan of the completion of its domestic procedures for issuing tourist visas for employment.

The agreement will tighten relations between Estonia and Japan, facilitate youth tourism, allow for a longer stay in the country and, in addition to holidays, to work short-term.

Estonia has previously made similar arrangements with Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

