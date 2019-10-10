Restaurants, offices, apartments planned for Tallinn's Old City Harbour

On Wednesday Tallinn City Government proposed launching a detailed plan for the northern part of the Old City Harbour, which will fill the wasteland area with cafes, restaurants, residential and commercial buildings.

The detailed plan of the Old City Harbor is based on the winner of the international design competition, "Masterplan 2030" by Zaha Hadid Architects, and the area will undergo extensive reconstruction and development until 2030.

Deputy Mayor Andrei Novikov told a city government press conference that this is one of the most important detailed plans to be launched this year.

"At the moment there is wasteland and parking lots, an area that is not attractive but is in the center of the city and by the sea. Our goal is to create a new urban heart and access to the sea," he said.

The intention is to replace the existing parking lots with commercial and residential buildings that include office space, cafes, restaurants and entertainment facilities, and apartments on the upper floors of the buildings.

The area is currently divided into a commercial and residential area and port area. Elevated promenade, boulevards and pedestrian roads are planned for the latter.

The detailed plan proposes to change the proportion of residential and business management purpose according to the master plan of Paljassaare and Russalka beach area. An application is also being made to reduce the size of the construction exclusion zone for the beach, as a result of the Nature Conservation Act.

AS Tallinna Sadam has been requested to start preparing the detailed plan.

Detailed plans for the northern part of the Old City Harbour, A-Passenger Terminal and Cruise Terminal Area, the D-Terminal Area and the Admiralty Basin are awaiting completion.

