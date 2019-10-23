Tallinn ferry and cruise ship terminal slated for possible redevelopment

Tallinn city government is submitting draft resolution for plans to redevelop the area around Tallinn Harbor, which would require some land reclamation and include a new promenade, transforming further an area which has seen extensive development in recent years.

The proposed detailed spatial plan concerns the area around passenger terminal A along with the cruise ship terminal.

The spatial plan will cover a 66.1-hectare area, much of it currently not terra firma. The plan is to establish land plots and their usage, plus construction rights for buildings with one underground level and up to four levels above ground, the city government said, according to BNS.

"With the detailed spatial plan, filling-in of the seabed is planned to set up a promenade and build commercial buildings on the plots to be established. The detailed spatial plan also envisages a third cruise ship quay. The proposal to initiate the detailed spatial plan is consistent with the spirit and the purpose of the general spatial plan to open up the coastal area of Tallinn to residents and guests of the city," Deputy Mayor Andrei Novikov (Centre) said, according to BNS.

State-owned authority the Port of Tallinn owns most of the land, with a small portion of the property at T1 Sadama Steet belonging to the city government.

Key buildings and infrastructure including passenger terminal A, fall within the spatial plan's area.

The area is accessed by Kai, Sadama, Logi, Rumbi and Vööri streets.

The planned area lies within the protected zone of the Tallinn Town City heritage conservation area.

Novikov added that the Port of Tallinn aims to develop the Old Town Harbor area comprehensively, in a collaboration arising from the winning entry of an international ideas competition.

The authority has divided the area into sections and filed requests for the initiation of detailed spatial plans with the city government.

"The broader aim of developing the Old Town Harbor area is to transform the former closed territory and present wasteland situated in the immediate vicinity of the city center into attractive and comfortable urban space," Novikov said.

Ferry terminal D was recently reopened following extensive redevelopment.

